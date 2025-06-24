A Nigerian man named Isaiah Friday praised Tyler Perry's Straw for its emotional depth and the performances of the actors, especially the lead, Taraji P. Henson.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the movie's ending, stating that it left him unimpressed.

Many reacted as he shared the scene he considered the "ugliest part" of the viral trending movie

A man named Isaiah Friday shared why he wasn’t pleased with how the story ended in Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

A man named Isaiah Friday shares why he isn’t pleased with how the story ends in Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw. Photo: Facebook/Isaiah Friday , Tyler Perry

Source: UGC

On his Facebook page, Isaiah hailed the movie but shared why he was not impressed with how it ended.

The movie focuses on the lead character, a single mother named Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Man shares observation about Straw movie

In his Facebook post, Isaiah also shared where he considered the “ugliest part” of the movie.

He said:

“STRAW. This is the most interesting US movie I have watched this year. The ending part is so emotional, I recommend it to you so that you will also watch it. The group of guys that acted this drama are very perfect. But somehow, I don't really like the ending part. For me, it did not end well.

“The ugliest part in this movie is that she can not proof that she wasn't robbing the bank, she was with a gun, it will also be difficult to proof she never arranged for the robbery in the office, cos her footprint was caught up by the camera.”

A Nigerian man named Isaiah Friday praises Tyler Perry's Straw for its emotional depth and the performances of the actors. Photo: Tyler Perry

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man’s review of Straw

Promise vibes said:

"Very emotional. And to think that her very baby whom she was suffering for was long gone."

Mhista Isaiah Munachimso said:

"The drama is something else. Miss Janiyah was too good playing her role."

Vivian Chimma Igwe said:

"Funny enough the whole movie was hallucination. Cause her baby di3d even before the movie started but she kept the baby's memory and then the baby grew in her head, reality only dawned on her when she was told by her mum that her daughter is no more. It was then she started thinking backwards and truly there was no visible child. Dah the movie self tire me."

In related stories, a lady shared her review on the movie, while a single mother shared how the movie affected her.

Woman who re-watched Straw shares observations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman re-watched Straw and shared her powerful discovery online.

She shared what she had realised after seeing the movie again, stating that she didn't notice it while watching it the first time.

Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed the emotional detail and said they might re-watch it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng