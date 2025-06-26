Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has acknowledged his alleged baby mama, Hellen’s social media rant in a rare move

Just recently, the celebrity barman reacted to the news of the ‘Ruto must go’ protests rocking Kenya by shading Hellen

Chiefpriest’s comment drew the attention of many social media users and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest has thrown shade at his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, on social media.

The self-styled celebrity barman had been incessantly dragged online by the Kenyan lady who claimed he was the father of her son.

Hellen has been publicly calling on Chiefpriest to do a DNA test to confirm the child’s paternity and the socialite has mostly ignored her. However, in a new development, Cubana Chiefpriest broke his silence.

In the wake of the Ruto Must Go protests rocking Kenya, Cubana Chiefpriest used the opportunity to acknowledge his alleged baby mama, Hellen.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut had posted a series of videos of Kenyans taking to the streets to protest against President William Ruto and how he must vacate office.

See Tunde Ednut's post below:

The protests were a continuation of the frustrations over police brutality, government corruption, economic hardship, and unaddressed human rights abuses that first erupted last year over tax hikes in the country. The anniversary protests have also resulted in a number of deaths.

In the comment section of Tunde Ednut’s post, Cubana Chiefpriest expressed hope that his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, was among those who took to the streets in protest.

He wrote:

“Hope Say Paskalllll you go Suffa dey there 😂”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest shades Hellen

As expected, Cubana Chiefpriest’s jab at his alleged Kenyan baby mama drew the attention of netizens. Many of them were amused by the socialite’s words:

hairbyekp.ng said:

“@cubana_chiefpriest wetin be this sir 😂.”

Stella_onyinyeonuorah said:

“@cubana_chiefpriest she dey there o 😂.”

Holerh wrote:

“@cubana_chiefpriest lol you go make heaven like this😂😂.”

Md_alkali01 said:

“@cubana_chiefpriest make u sha go collect ur pikin if u truly run am oo.”

Jekswealth wrote:

“@cubana_chiefpriest 😂😂😂she dey lead the protest chief.”

Iamstanleyboy said:

“@cubana_chiefpriest hahaha 😂 no mind that woman.”

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest has taken legal action against Hellen Ati, according to recent reports.

Nigerian lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye of the DPA Family Law Clinic shared the court documents on his official Facebook page that showed that Chiefpriest filed the lawsuit before a magistrate court in Kenya.

Hellen Ati reacts to Chiefpriest's lawsuit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hellen Ati reacted after Cubana Chiefpriest filed a lawsuit against her.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with his attempt to silence her voice. Hellen affirmed that he should be in jail for all the emotional abuse he put her through.

Furthermore, Hellen Ati accused Cubana Chiefpriest of hiding the support she’s supposed to receive from willing individuals, while still refusing to acknowledge a paternity test.

