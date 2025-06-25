Nightlife king, Cubana Chiefpriest, spotted with friends in London, stunned by beggar’s finer designer shoes

Viral clip of the nightlife mogul joking about the beggar’s footwear triggered backlash from social media users

Netizens accused Cubana Chiefpriest of mocking the less privileged for clout: “Everything na content now”

Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur, Cubana Chiefpriest, has once again found himself under heavy criticism after a video of him and his crew surfaced online.

The video, which was filmed on the streets of London, captured the moment the billionaire influencer, who reportedly sued his alleged baby mama, encountered a beggar and couldn’t help but comment on the man’s surprisingly clean and stylish shoes.

In the clip making the rounds on social media, Cubana Chiefpriest could be heard saying to the beggar:

“See the kind of shoe he wears, he has a better shoe than I do,”

His friends erupted in laughter, clearly amused by his observation, while the beggar remained calm and continued speaking to them.

While the comment might have seemed harmless to those around, netizens back home weren’t smiling.

See the video here:

Fans drag Cubana over tone-deaf comment

The lighthearted joke didn’t sit well with many Nigerians online, who felt Cubana CP’s remark was tone-deaf and in poor taste, especially coming from someone of his influence and financial status.

One furious commenter, @Oluwanifemi0011, wrote online:

“Later dem go still dey shout ‘money na water’ with belly wey be like say 7 babies dey on the way. Everything na clout chase. Beggar dey ask for help, you dey talk say him shoe fine. Fake deep, fake rich, fake real. Una just dey act for camera.”

Another, @Bakare1848, added:

“Dem dey always think say everybody for abroad get money. The man fit be homeless and still wear good cloth. Don’t be deceived.”

While Cubana’s remark may have been in jest, others seized the moment to educate Nigerians on the reality of poverty in the West, where even those who are homeless can access decent clothing from donation centers or government support.

@Asarailu_ commented:

“Beggar way get doings, but na person go still dash am sha. Na so Yankee be.”

@only1boddy4639 wrote:

“Yankee cloth nah less for them. You can have $10 and get shirt and trouser—brand new ones.”

Some even mocked Cubana Chiefpriest himself, suggesting his obsession with appearances may have backfired:

@Babaaje231 said:

“Still begging money from him. So who’s really better off?”

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged babymama reacts to legal action

The drama between Cubana Chiefpriest, real name Pascal Okechukwu, and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has escalated dramatically in the past few hours.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with his attempt to silence her voice. Hellen affirmed that he should be in jail for all the emotional abuse he put her through.

Furthermore, Hellen accused Cubana Chiefpriest of hiding the support she’s supposed to receive from willing individuals, while still refusing to acknowledge a paternity test.

