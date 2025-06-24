Odumodublvck shocked fans as he claimed Rema sent him a massive N40m for a music video, despite warnings to avoid dropping music on the same day as him

The rapper recounted how he ignored industry advice and still received unexpected support from Rema

Mixed reactions trailed his story as some fans hail Rema’s generosity, while others accuse Odumodublvck of clout-chasing

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has made a jaw-dropping revelation about Mavin star Rema in a newly surfaced interview.

In the viral video, Odumodublvck claimed that Rema gifted him N40 million to shoot the music video for his track "Pity This Boy", despite industry warnings that he shouldn’t release his song on the same day as the "Calm Down" hitmaker.

The rapper, known for his gritty lyrics and unapologetic style, said that even though many industry insiders told him it would be a bad move to compete with Rema’s drop, he followed his instincts—and it paid off unexpectedly.

Odumodublvck claimed Rema sent him a massive N40m for a music video. Photos: @odumodublvck/IG/@onejoblessman/X

Odumodublvck said:

“When people do stuff for you, you have to appreciate it. Because you don’t know where the favour is coming from. Look at now; they said don’t drop your song with Rema on the same day. I said why not? The same guy [Rema] sent me N40 million to shoot the Pity This Boy video. Imagine if I had listened to them and didn’t drop it—maybe the Holy Spirit would have told him, don’t send this guy the money, and he wouldn’t have.”

The explosive statement has left fans stunned, not just because of the huge sum involved, but because of the surprising dynamic between two artists many assumed were competitors, not collaborators.

See the video here:

Mixed reactions trail Odumodu's clip:

While some fans praised Rema for his silent generosity and supportive spirit, others questioned the authenticity of Odumodublvck’s story, accusing him of trying to score internet clout with an unverified claim.

Here’s what people are saying online:

@Ola_Drey2 stated:

“Rema really out here just disbursing money like it’s nothing.”

@Aboyoo2 wrote:

“Why is Odumodublvck always lying to people? I love his music but this is too much cap.”

@Tife_fabunmi shared:

“Wait, so industry people were advising against Rema? But he’s the one lifting others.”

@iamkelvin_ox commented:

“N40 million for a video? Something no dey add up but okay.”

@slimzybae said:

“This story sweet sha, even if na cruise.”

@Official_Safiya wrote :

“Imagine getting punished for being too generous. Rema is different, fr.”

Odumodu chides junior colleague at event

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodu Blvck, in a recent video, issued a stern warning to budding artist Wavestar, who is closely affiliated with Blaqbonez, has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, which surfaced online on Monday, the “Declan Rice” crooner is seen confronting Wavestar at a recent event, expressing his displeasure over the latter’s failure to greet him. According to Odumodu, such behaviour was disrespectful and unacceptable, especially from a junior in the industry.

The incident, caught on camera, drew mixed reactions, with many Nigerians weighing in on what they described as a much-needed reality check in the industry.

