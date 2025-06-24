A message written by Yinka to someone has surfaced online, in which she issued threats and made several allegations against him

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach

May Edochie’s fans, known as May Nation, seem not yet satisfied with the end of Yinka and her lover Linc Edochie’s relationship. They have continued to taunt her following the breakup.

In a post circulating online, a threatening message from Yinka surfaced, in which she blamed Linc for the failed relationship and explained why they parted ways.

Yinka claimed that Linc was the one who gave May Edochie her contact details, adding that he cowardly ended things with her.

She expressed sadness, saying that the man who claimed to love her had "thrown her under the bus."

Yinka shares reason for their breakup

In the same post, Yinka alleged that Linc's brother, Leo, had released an unpleasant recording about her. She said that the argument between her and Linc was the reason their relationship ended.

Yinka threatened to take similar action in response to Linc’s actions.

May Nation reacts to Yinka's message

Fans of actress and brand influencer May Edochie reacted with amusement to Yinka’s post. They laughed at Yinka’s situation, claiming she brought the misfortune upon herself.

It’s worth noting that May Nation had previously dug up old messages sent by Yinka after she had criticised them online.

In one of these earlier messages, they revisited the alleged reasons for Yinka’s failed marriage and suggested she may have been romantically involved with a former Nigerian minister.

Reactions trail Yinka's message to Linc

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some below:

@judyobasisp0iledanus shared:

"She destroyed herself and her 1 minute engagement the day she openly made negative comments about Queen May. I don’t know why she thought the Edochie family will aband0n the woman they married since 21 years ago for her— a grandma that just arrived in ch@0s. She’s embarrassed and we are not even done with her yet."

@itz_realsuccessofficial commented:

"I wonder how you feel immediately you realize you were blocked, you see cho Cho is a bad energy, the same family you were claiming fighting for just throw you inside mud without thinking twice."

@gloria_emeje_ stated:

"May matter be like Sen. Natasha own, surely they will gather but God will keep scattering them. Truly ehn, God has favourites sometimes."

@mindset__breakthrough reacted:

"How can I laugh in a way that will please the Lord?MayNation na your mate?"

Yinka suffers high blood pressure

Legit.ng had reported that Yinka had suffered a health challenge after her fight with May Edochie's fans.

The two have been at odds for some time, exchanging words online and revealing secrets about Linc's wife.

She was allegedly rushed to the hospital for high blood pressure

