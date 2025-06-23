Family have gotten involved in the drama between Linc Edochie’s new partner, Yinka and Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, May

Shortly after Yinka posted May Edochie’s phone number on social media, a leaked audio of Linc’s big brother reacting to it trended online

The exposed audio of Leo Edochie heavily condemning Yinka’s actions was met with reactions from netizens

Actor Pete Edochie’s eldest son, Leo Edochie, has reacted to the drama between Linc Edochie’s new partner, Yinka and Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, May.

Recall that Yinka Edochie caused a buzz on social media after she posted May’s private phone number on the internet, claiming that Yul’s ex-wife did it first. This move seemed to cause drama in the Edochie family as it led to Linc publicly distancing himself from Yinka’s actions.

Shortly after May’s number was posted by Yinka, Linc’s eldest brother, Leo, was heard speaking about the situation on a phone call that has since gone viral.

Nigerians react as Pete Edochie's oldest son Leo reacts to Yinka releasing May's phone number. Photos: @edochieleo, @mayyuledochie, @yinkatheisen9

In the exposed audio, Leo Edochie noted that Yinka wasn’t even married to Linc Edochie yet. According to him, she’s not yet their wife. He said:

“Yinka is not even our wife yet.”

Speaking further, Leo Edochie spoke of how someone called him about the matter, and he told them that he had never even met Yinka before. He said:

“I told somebody who called me, I said ‘listen to God who made me, I have never set eyes on Yinka’.”

Pete Edochie’s oldest son also spoke about his relationship with May Edochie. According to him, Yul’s ex-wife is like a sister to him. He stated that their family was solidly behind May and Yul’s marriage when they were youngsters 21 years ago. In his words:

“May is like a sister to me, listen carefully, if we did not support them, do you think they would have gotten married 21 years ago when they were little children?”

Listen to the leaked audio call below:

Reactions as Leo Edochie condemns Yinka

The leaked phone call of Leo Edochie condemning Linc’s partner, Yinka’s actions, made the rounds on social media and netizens dropped their hot takes.

Babee_nurse said:

“Since Judy enter dat household, it’s been from one wahala to another. 😒”

Ymcrobinson said:

“Just came online to embarrass herself.”

Tilda7ose said:

“Fuji house of commotion 😂😂😂😂.”

Valvin_c said:

“One man just brought his whole family outside with gbola.”

Glowriecammy wrote:

“God of queen may 😂 you do this one o.”

Kpowers__ said:

“Keeping up with the edochie's 👏.”

Joanbabygirl_ said:

“May is just of victim of wrong choice of husband.”

Shekinahpretty said:

“Indeed, when you're innocent, God will raise the army to fight for you😢.”

Kay____ci said:

“Yinka did too much to be honest. All of her post u go just know say she Dey find may wahala.”

Being_mrs_babs wrote:

“So this family wisdom, just end for movies😮.”

Ladydove222 said:

“Na wa oo in Mays next life she will never pray to date not to talk of marring someone like yul 😢.”

Motivational_atmosphere wrote:

“God of May and every woman whose husband decided to sell his dignity because of 5 minutes sweetness and who strange women destroyed their homes, Odogwu kam ibu 🙌. God is alive. I love you May ❤️”

Lemonadeswithlemons said:

“May is a powerful woman. The way she doesn't talk yet she has people fighting for her. what a woman.”

Lilyshairs said:

“He sounds so much like his father.”

Bennyluvbea wrote:

“Nawah see wetin Judy cause... Family done turn to reality show. Yul just brought his family outside.”

Nigerians react as Pete Edochie's oldest son Leo blasts Linc's partner Yinka over action towards May. Photos: @mayyuledochie, @lincedochie, @yuledochie

Yinka announces separation from Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Linc Edochie unfollowed his partner, Yinka, on Instagram as the woman returned the favour.

A few minutes after that, Yinka took to her timeline to announce that her relationship with actor Linc was over. This was less than one month after their relationship was announced.

