Fans of Yinka Theisen, the ex-lover of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, have reacted to a post she shared on mental health following the breakdown of their relationship.

The health worker and actor ended their relationship due to her ongoing clashes with Queen May Edochie's fans on social media. And after sharing May Edochie's contact publicly as well.

In a post on her Instagram page, Yinka shared a quote by Mel Robbins on mental health, emphasizing that people's mental health is crucial.

She urged her followers to prioritize their mental well-being, stating that they should take care of it as if their life depended on it, because, in reality, it does.

Yinka Theisen also offered some advice to her fans about mental health, advising them to put it first.

This post followed reports from May Edochie’s fans, who claimed that Yinka had been hospitalized for high blood pressure, though she was later discharged.

Additionally, Yinka’s private conversations with a man were leaked, in which she allegedly discussed the reasons behind her marriage breakdown and a rumored affair with a former Nigerian Minister of Aviation.

Fans of Yinka had mixed reactions to her post. While many encouraged her and supported her message, others criticized her, pointing out that she should have considered her mental health earlier in her online feud with May Edochie’s fans.

They also mocked her for bragging about handling social media trolling challenges when in actual fact she would break down from the chaos she started online with fans of her in-law.

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yinka's threat message to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

