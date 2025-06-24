May Edochie has broken her silence amid reports of Linc and his new wife, Yinka, ending their marriage

May Edochie shared a video showing her view and mentioned that her current location was Guangzhou, China, as she anticipated the launch of her beauty products

She further left many of her fans and followers gushing as she shared different poses in the heartwarming video

Upcoming actress and influencer May Edochie has left tongues wagging over a video she recently shared on social media.

May shared a video of her view as she disclosed she was in Guangzhou, China, brainstorming ahead of the launch of her beauty products in London, the United Kingdom.

May Edochie leaves tongues wagging with video of her view in China. Credit: mayyuledochie/lincedochie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of three expressed gratitude and excitement, describing herself as being "up in the clouds, far away from the noise and beyond the ordinary."

May also invited her fans to join her in celebrating the milestone, disclosing that the launch of her beauty products will take place in July.

"Loving my view as I brainstorm and anticipate the launch of QM BEAUTY by QUEEN MAY in LONDON, 25th July X @pricelesshairs WIG FESTIVAL, LONDON, 27th JULY," she wrote in a caption.

Fans gush about May Edochie's beauty as she shares video of her in China. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The video of May Edochie in China comes after Linc's new wife, Yinka, announced the end of their marriage following her drama with May Nation.

The video of May Edochie showing her view in China as she anticipates the release of her beauty products is below:

Reactions trail May Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed May Edochie's video as many of her fans and followers including celebrities, gushed about her beauty. Read the comments below:

Chinenye Anene reacted:

"The pepper don too much for them abeg reduce hand, some went shopping for aboki shop just to prove a point."

Cuppy Ulysseswife Kassell Dagbe commented:

"Am angry that my Mommy forgot to tell me that Silence can be this loud."

Cleland Iffy Elfreda said:

"Those in the opposite house fainting, pls I am bringing ambulance for you ooooo......wow wow wow wow wiii wiii wiii wiii, whim whim whim.......we need you alive to see God's elevation of a virtuous woman."

Chizoba Ibebuike Okeke commented:

"May pls comot from that glass..That thing dey fear me.. E dey do me like say the glass go break.. Abeg u are more important to us than Tinubu.. Pls oh."

Ibuchi Paul said:

"Are they wait may you post my tell you the latest gist be like say oga linc don live mamaa yinka."

Nzenagu Muodum Jacinta commented:

"Chaiii! Yul you for de manage, may you taste this kind life a little kwanu but now see nah! See life, see beautiful things all in one package. May but you no do well ooo, you hide all this life until you broke up. you for carry this man to taste life small, his brain might reset #Whoknows."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that reactions trailed actress Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli had announced that May made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng