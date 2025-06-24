A video of Bella Shmurda appearing alongside skit maker Isbae U has surfaced online, sparking conversations among fans

In the clip, the music star spoke about the podcaster’s parents and even gave him a new nickname based on what his parents had done

Fans were amazed by what Bella Shmurda said and quickly took to the comment section to share their reactions

Fans have been pitting skit maker Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, better known as Isbae U, after hearing how singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka Bella Shmurda, ruthlessly responded to him during an appearance on his show.

Bella Shmurda appeared on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, where he discussed his fellow colleague, Habeeb Olalomi Bdmus, and answered some questions.

During the interview, Isbae U commented on Bella’s "h" factor, joking that it must run in his family, especially since his father has ten children.

In response, Bella Shmurda clarified that he wasn't the only one with the "h" factor in his household, but was the only musician among his father’s children.

He further explained that in his house, DNA tests were unnecessary because, back in the day, families recognised each other through certain traits.

Isbae U replied that this wasn't the case in his family, prompting Bella to remark that the skit maker was an illegitimate child.

Bella then added that his father had passed away after learning the unfortunate news that Isbae U wasn’t his biological child.

Fans react to Bella's comments

Fans of Bella Shmurda were shocked by his harsh words and sympathised with Isbae U, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

It’s important to note that Bella Shmurda isn’t the first celebrity to appear on Isbae U's podcast.

A few months ago, Idris Okunneye appeared on the show and also lashed out at Isbae U. Other guests like Omowunmi Toriola and more have also been featured on the podcast.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Bella and Isbae U's conversation

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Bella Shmurda on Isbae U's show. Here are some comments below:

@symplyademmy commented:

"I no know say Bella sabi cook like this."

@becca_blond shared:

"OMG that was harsh."

@mhoyin_._ shared:

"Shey bae u papa dey rest like this sha?"

@maintouch reacted:

"Aje, Bella dey cook fire low key, aje."

@1144_dwag shared:

"Omo I actually liked Bella more after that podcast. His mindset is everything you need to keep standing as an artists and a dad."

@geletrendii__ reacted:

"See as I open mouth on his behalf ."

@becca_blond shared:

"Bae u father is probably turning in his grave ."

Isbae U gives Yinka Ayefele skipping rope

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker, Isbae U, had given a parting gift to singer Yinka Ayefele, who was a guest on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The singer had reacted after the content creator asked him to jump up if he was happy as he appeared on his podcast.

In another video sighted online, the skit maker gave the singer, who was in a wheelchair, a skipping rope.

