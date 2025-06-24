Nigerian skitmaker Deacon Famous caught the attention of many online as he addressed rumours about his relationship with actress Angela Okorie

A video recently went viral showing the two stars at a colleague’s child’s naming ceremony that took place in Lagos

The trending clip captured how the content creator greeted the Nollywood star amid the allegations between them

Nigerian skitmaker Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, aka Deacon Famous, has addressed claims of feuding with his senior colleague Angela Okorie.

The two stars met recently at a colleague’s child's naming ceremony, and a video captured them sharing a warm hug.

Deacon Famous reacts to online claims about him, Angela Okorie. Credit: @deaconfamous, @angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Ontop shared the video on his page, highlighting that the actress and the content creator reunited at the event held in Lagos.

Deacon Famous, immediately coming across the post, clarified that he was never fighting the movie star.

According to him, Angela Okorie was his big sister, and he respected her craft. He further went on to warn social media bloggers to stop spreading false narratives about him

“Reunite ke? Bro we were never f!ghting nau. I never posted or said anything like that. Angela is my Sis and I respect her craft. Bro sorry for me nau abeg🙏🙏🙏🙏 bloggers make una allow me breathe nau. These allegations are too much for one person, bikonu 🙏🙏🙏.”

See his comment below:

Deacon Famous addresses rumours of fighting senior colleague Angela Okorie. Credit: @deaconfamous

Source: Instagram

See the video Deacon Famous reacted to

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa and her industry companion Deacon Famous appeared to be facing some misunderstandings.

A report went viral in March 2025 showing that Ekene unfollowed her friend Deacon Famous on Instagram, who, in the same light, returned the favour.

This came barely two days after Deacon Famous’ lavish wedding in Asaba. Unconfirmed sources revealed that even at the wedding, there seemed to have been a little tension between the besties when Ekene arrived at the venue, which was so unlike her.

A few days after that, Deacon Famous broke his silence about the end of his friendship with Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa.

The skit maker shot down the claims that he took action against Umenwa because of his wife. He made this known while responding to a fan who asked whether he unfollowed Umenwa because of his wife. Deacon Famous responded by suggesting that there was more to his actions against his now-former bestie.

“I unfollowed but for a different reason. Not what they told you. If I ever open my mouth to speak, rain go fall for some roofs so make I just chill for now. But I hope your favs will tell you the real truth”.

Deacon Famous addresses rumours of leaving ex-lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Deacon Famous reacted to rumours about his new marriage.

The skit maker claimed that he had known his wife Faith Mawusi long before Moses Bliss’ wedding.

According to him, Faith was the person who picked him up from the airport when he visited Ghana for the gospel musician’s wedding.

Source: Legit.ng