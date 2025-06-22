Portable has fired back at Bella Shmurda following remarks made during an interview where Bella discussed the possibility of collaborating with him

Bella was asked if he could ever feature Portable, and he said their music styles don’t align, and he doesn’t want "wahala"

In a fiery response shared online, he mocked Bella Shmurda and referenced late Mohbad, claiming that Bella featured him but things still ended tragically

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has reacted angrily to a recent interview granted by fellow artiste Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka Bella Shmurda, on skit maker Isbae U’s podcast.

During the interview, Bella Shmurda was asked if he could collaborate with Portable on a song.

He replied that their music styles do not align and added that he avoids "wahala" (trouble), indirectly suggesting that working with Portable could be problematic.

The comment didn’t sit well with Portable, who took to social media to blast Bella Shmurda.

The Zeh Nation boss declared that they were not on the same level, claiming he was greater than Bella and stating bluntly that “Bella’s head is not correct.” He further asserted that Bella could never stand where he stands in the industry.

Portable dares Bella, brings up Mohbad’s death

In the video rant, Portable mocked Bella’s career achievements and asked how many countries the singer had visited. He bragged about his own international travels and challenged Bella to show his passport as proof.

The artist who recently releases a diss track stirred outrage by referencing late Mohbad, insinuating that tragedy followed after Bella featured him.

He alleged that Bella was only speaking out now because he was preparing to release a new album and was trying to stay relevant. Portable ended his rant by questioning whether success in the music industry had to come “by force.”

Portable also claimed that he was at Bella Shmurda's show in London where he performed but was not paid. He warned him not to drag who was bigger than him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the music star. Here are comments below:

@ziko_humble1 commented:

"I knw say fight must sub as I see Isbae U ask Bella dat question."

@official_smartd__ shared:

"I don dey expect this, Portable no dey disappoint."

@olunweke reacted:

"Na Bella sign fola oooo una no tell am."

@djcertified_jesuloba commented:

"Which of your single blow enter Turn 1."

@bouqie_makeup stated:

"Must u reply Bella get sense pass u."

@kgoldondeck wrote:

"Bella’s is bigger and greater than you make you go sleep. Looking for everywhere to see who mention your name is your job now."

@wiz_sinzu shared:

"Na simple English portable no understand here “he talk say he see no connection btw u guys cuz of whala,, So tell me how it relate to all this ur caps oo. Well, Bhella and big OG inside d game! He pass u."

