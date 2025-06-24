The cast of the popular Hollywood movie Straw by Tyler Perry has been recreated by mimic crew Ikorodu Bois

Ikorodu Bois recreated the appearance of the characters in the movie, including the lead cast, Taraji P. Henson

The clip showing the young girl who played Taraji P. Henson's role has, however, left fans, including celebrities, talking

Popular Nigerian mimic crew Ikorodu Bois, known for recreating clips from music videos to movies, again caused a stir with their remake of Tyler Perry's blockbuster movie Straw.

The group, who in the past shared a video of their remake of Wizkid's IDK music video featuring Zlatan Ibile, recently released a new video of them mimicking some of the cast in the Netflix movie Straw.

Ikorodu Bois feature a young girl playing Taraji P. Henson's role in Straw remake. Credit: ikorodubois/straw

In the video, which has gained attention across social media platforms in the country, the youngster, with the help of make-up, replicated the looks of some of the characters, including the lead cast, Taraji P. Henson, in the movie.

"The highlight of the video was the young girl who played Taraji P. Henson's role perfectly, stirring reactions from many, including popular celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Ini Edo reacted to Taraji P. Henson's role in Straw.

Ikorodu Bois shares video of their remake of Tyler Perry's Straw. Credit: tarajiphenson

Ini Edo, who praised the Hollywood actress' acting prowess, stated that she ignited a new fire in her.

According to Ini, the Hollywood thespian's acting was so immersive and moving that it left her in tears.

The video of Ikorodu Bois' remake of Tyler Perry's Straw is below:

Celebs, fans react to Ikorodu Bois' video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many praised Ikorodu Bois for their creativity. Read the comments below:

_alenoy reacted:

"Wow wow so much talent…. The future is safe in their hands for sure. They will make amazing movies for Africa."

princedots reacted:

"That young girl playing taraji needs to be groomed !!! She nailed it scene by scene love it."

_ridaridi reacted:

"The girl who did Tarajis part was excellent!!"

theenyola said:

"Now give that young Taraji a medal The facial expressions are absolutely perfect."

notty_fafa commented:

"ikorodu_bois you guys never disappoint. I hope you get to do more of this for up coming movies...!!!!"

desmondsolex reacted:

"@tarajiphenson mama, come see your little self. 🔥🔥 @ikorodu_bois well done give that little taraji a big hug for me."

onayimi commented:

"@tylerperry @tarajiphenson these excellent artists said to tag you, so I’m tagging you. You need to see this. I wasn’t planning on seeing #Staw but after seeing this, I can’t wait to see it."

Ikorodu Bois recreates Anikulapo series

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ikorodu Bois released a video of them mimicking some of the cast in the popular series Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre.

The youngster, with make-up, replicated the looks of some of the lead actors in the series, including Ogogo, Sola Kosoko, Owobo Ogunde, Aunty Ramota, among others.

"Why he reached Aunty Ramota own the laugh come too much," a fan said.

