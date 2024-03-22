The cast of popular series Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre has been recreated by mimic crew Ikorodu Bois

Ikorodu Bois recreated the appearance of the likes of Ogogo, Sola Kosoko, Owobo Ogunde, among others

However, Aunty Ramota's version in the viral video has left some netizens talking, as many found it hilarious

Popular Nigerian mimic crew Ikorodu Bois, known for recreating popular clips from music videos to movies, have again caused a buzz with their creativity.

The group, who recently dropped a remake of Wizkid's IDK music video featuring Zlatan Ibile, have released a new video of them mimicking some of the cast in the popular series Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre.

Aunty Ramota's version in Ikorodu Bois video leaves people talking. Credit: @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, the youngster, with the help of make-up, replicated the looks of some of the lead actors in the series, including Ogogo, Sola Kosoko, Owobo Ogunde, Aunty Ramota, among others.

Watch the video of Ikorodu Bois recreating Anikulapo series cast

Reactions trail Ikorodu Bois video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens dropped comments about Aunty Ramota's version. Read them below:

benfok2:

"They nailed it lol"

smallz_the_drummer:

"Na that aunty RAMOTA own pain me pass."

bigbibzy:

"Aunty ramota no dey ever get joy."

drexbeats:

"Una dey ment! "

horsefundz007:

"This is so creative."

tolu_t_mo:

"The last one had me."

fikkyniggs24:

"why the long laugh at the end."

queeneth_siki:

"Nailed it Aunty Ramota muz."

toluwanimi195:

"@ikorodu_bois una don craze for the last slide oo."

wendi_da_silva:

"Aunty Ramota own sweet pass."

freshwealthyboy:

"Why he reached aunty ramota own the laugh come too much."

king_wealth1983:

"Una don start Biko is too early abeg I can’t laugh."

___akanni_:

"Una don too disrespect aunty Ramota on this app."

Aunty Ramota lands in hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota went viral after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

Source: Legit.ng