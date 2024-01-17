Wizkid's recently released single IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile has continued to trend days after its visual was released

After an all-blind band jumped on the song, popular mimic crew Ikorodu Bois also reenacted the video

The young boys imitated Wizkid and Zlatan Ibile's outfits as well as their mannerisms in the music video

Popular Nigerian mimic crew Ikorodu Bois, known for reenacting popular clips from music videos to movies, has again stunned many with their creativity. The group did a remake of Wizkid's recently released IDK music video featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Ikorodu Bois reenact Wizkid's music video. Credit: @Wizkidayo @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

Ikorodu Bois recreated a low-budget version of the music video that saw them use polythene, aka poly bag, to remake Wizkid and Zlatan Ibile's outfits.

One of the boys who acted as Wizkid was spotted with multiple rings on his fingers, which appeared to have been made from plastic. He also had tattoos like the Nigerian Star Boy.

The other boy who played the role of Zlatan wore eyeglasses similar to the ones the Zanku's boss rocked in the music video.

Watch the video Ikorodu Bois shared below:

Wizkid had previously opened up about how the song was made only a few days after his mother's death. Recall that the Grammy-winning musician, known to keep a low profile on social media, lost his mum in August 2023.

People react to Ikorodu Bois video

Music lovers who reacted to the video applauded the boys for paying great attention to details. See some of the comments below:

moziano_movenchy:

"Wow this is massive."

big_deji_of_lagos:

"U don study Wizkid steeze finish."

sweetboi_daviee:

"How did you do the tattoos."

krissyiaj11:

"See height oooo we can’t wait!!!! Fawaz your tattoos are litty.litty!!!"

_.khepri.x:

"I trust you guys to always come through . May GOD continue to bless you all."

official_celebrityboy_ldn:

"ZLATAN wear poly bag."

nakloz11:

"We go soon arrest Una as Una no get respect for our big wiz…"

ogink_tattoo:

"Is the pray tattoo for me."

shaniqua_nma:

"These kids are doing great.....Kudos to you guys."

Bethesda School for the blind jumps on Wizkid's IDK

Legit.ng previously reported that Bethesda School for the Blind shared a fun video of an all-blind band vibing to Wizkid's song.

The video showed the performer, the drummer, and the keyboard player were all visually impaired.

Sharing the video on their official Instagram page, the school wrote in the caption:

"IDK Cover by Bethesda school for the blind, we hope the tough times in your life don’t last this 2024."

