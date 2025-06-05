Rapper and activist Falz criticises President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the country has witnessed more regression than progress since he took office.

Referencing Tinubu’s famous campaign mantra, “Emilokan,” Falz questions the president’s preparedness for leadership

He laments that over a year into Tinubu’s term, there’s little to no visible achievement, urging the government to come up with a clear plan as time is running out

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bahd Guy, has taken a swipe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating that Nigeria has experienced more regression than development since he took over in 2023.

Speaking in a recent interview on Arise TV, the activist did not mince words as he delivered a scathing review of the government's performance.

According to him, the past year under Tinubu has been more about hardship than progress.

He said:

"It goes without saying, that more than anything, we’ve moved backwards. There is not much progress that has been recorded."

Falz also shaded the President’s famous campaign catchphrase, "Emilokan", a Yoruba expression meaning “It’s my turn”, questioning what Tinubu has done with the opportunity Nigerians gave him.

He stated:

“I think I remember the campaign slogan being ‘Emilokan.’ And now it just seems like, what were you planning on doing? We are still waiting.”

Known for his vocal stance on civic issues, especially during the EndSARS protests, the rapper added that the first half of Tinubu’s term has shown no clear signs of transformation.

“It’s remaining two more years. Maybe there is still a plan. But as it stands now, first half, we never see anything,” he said bluntly.

Netizens react as Falz drags Tinubu’s government :

Falz’s remarks sparked conversations on social media, with many Nigerians agreeing with his points and expressing frustration over the rising cost of living, economic uncertainty, and insecurity.

@JideXclusive stated:

"Falz just say am as e be. This govt no dey even pretend say dem get plan. Na we dey suffer am!"

@BolanleThePlug commented:

"First half don finish, no goal, no assist. Tinubu na football coach wey no sabi tactics"

@iamDoris_ wrote:

"When people like Falz speak, e dey pain them. But he’s saying the truth — no be vibes we go chop!"

@YemiTalks commented:

"Falz should run for office next time. At least he dey feel the pulse of the people. Respect"

@VictorOnTop_ said:

"He said ‘we never see anything’ and that’s the painful truth. This Emilokan dey show us shege!"

