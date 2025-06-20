Michelle Obama said she’s relieved she didn’t have a son, claims he would have turned out like Barack

The former First Lady made the remark about her husband on the podcast with her brother Craig and Angie Martinez

Social media users interpreted the statement as a subtle swipe amid ongoing divorce speculations

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has sparked fresh conversation online after revealing why she’s grateful she never had a son with husband Barack Obama.

The 61-year-old bestselling author of Becoming made the surprising confession during a new episode of her IMO podcast, co-hosted with her brother, Craig Robinson.

While chatting with radio host Angie Martinez, who suggested Michelle “should have thrown a boy in the mix,” the mother of two laughed and replied bluntly:

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy… Because he would have been a Barack Obama. Ooh.”

Michelle went on to shake her head in mock despair, prompting a chuckle from her co-hosts. Martinez, trying to spin it positively, added:

“Baby Barack! It would have been amazing.”

But Michelle quickly interjected:

“No, I woulda felt for him.”

Michelle reflects on her marriage

The episode focused heavily on the challenges of raising boys in today’s world. Martinez, a mother of one, and Robinson, a father of three sons, shared their experiences, with Michelle chiming in to stress the importance of teaching emotional intelligence to young men.

She stated:

“Teach [your son] about how to deal with the traffic stop, but also how to communicate in a marriage and be a listening father.”

Divorce Rumors linger despite public appearances

In recent months, Michelle and Barack Obama have been the subject of quiet speculation about a potential split.

Despite appearing arm-in-arm during recent dinner dates in Manhattan and Washington, D.C., Michelle has admitted in previous interviews that she’s in a transition phase and is currently in therapy.

Still, she had kind words for her husband in a recent interview with music legend Bruce Springsteen, calling Barack a “tremendous father.”

See a video of Michelle:

Nigerians react to Michelle’s podcast revelation

Netizens didn’t hold back as clips from the podcast made the rounds on social media.

@itsDeeReal:

“Michelle saying she’s glad she didn’t have a baby Barack? I felt that shade in 4K.”

@TehillahSpeaks:

“This woman has been dropping gems and subs lately. Therapy is working, lol.”

@Brandon_Talks:

“Marriage is tough. She’s not disrespecting him, she’s just being honest. Big difference.”

@Miss_Mars:

“If Michelle and Barack ever break up, I’ll stop believing in love. No joke.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Michelle Obama has opened up about her daughter Malia’s bold decision to drop the family name Obama in her professional career.

The 25-year-old recently made her directorial debut with a short film titled The Heart, which was screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. But what caught many by surprise was the name credited: Malia Ann, instead of Malia Obama.

Michelle explained why she and her husband, Barack Obama, fully supported their daughter’s move, reports ABC.

