Nigerian content creator Egungun and his wife have become the talk of town after he celebrated his wife in a lovely manner

Egungun, whose wife, Pashotah just given birth to their beautiful baby boy showed her the extent of his love by buying her push gifts worth millions

The couple shared the sweet video online and became the envy of many, leaving their fans to shower them with congratulatory messages

Egungun and his wife, Pashotah have become the talk of the town following the former's overwhelming gesture to his lover.

Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun bought his wife a brand new car as Push gift and also bought her a beach house. In his caption, he stated that she deserved it all and that she should use the car to take their daughter to school.

Egungun surprises his wife with push gifts.

Source: Instagram

The creator wrote on Instagram:

"@pashotah, I truly appreciate you for being such a strong woman 💪🏽❤️ and for bringing my @_princenala into this world 👶🏽✨. Manage this beach apartment 🏝️🏠 you’ve always loved as a business 💼📈, and use this car 🚗💨 to take our baby to school 🎒👧🏽. You deserve it all! 💖👏🏽."

Egungun celebrates his wife following the birth of their baby girl.

Source: Instagram

See his post below:

Egungun's sweet gesture came after his wife suffered severe backlash over him. It is no news that towards the end of 2024, Egungun's private picture leaked online, sparking commotion online.

Surprisingly, his wife cried out and said that the video was meant to sent to her but was mistakenly posted. This caused many to call her several names online.

Fans celebrate Egungun's wife

Read some reactions below:

@obaksolo said:

"PASHOTAH YOU DESERVE EVEN MORE FOR US WEY NO. YOU ARE A MAJOR STRONG BACKBONE ANY MAN NEED IN TIMES OF HUSTLE. GOD BLESS YOU N KUYE FAMILY❤️❤️❤️."

@slay4gramx said:

"You guys told her to leave her man then 😮 imagined she had left 😂😂😂 so that you pple can collect her husband ?? 😂Eyin online advisers isonu..😂😂congratulations Pashto baby..I’ld rather be crying in a Bentley 🎵 ❤️❤️."

@firstdominion_properties said:

"Thank you for securing our stunning Lagos Beach Apartment for your Darling Wife Sir 😍😍❤️❤️."

@theprettyfola said:

"We gather go buy all this things o 😂😂😂make una dey gimme secret credit abeg 😂."

@shakaraboi1 said:

"This is more than just pregnancy, this is for years of endurance, and believe. This is for all her struggles with him and staying by him regardless🤞 Well deserved Queen 🎉 Jaiye lo❤️."

@tosjah_ said:

"Congratulations 👏😍 Una go make our wife think say we no Dey try like this 😂."

@loveleennma said:

"Na whom una wan making she leave be this? Nne m kwechiri 🔐."

@pashotah said:

"Thank you so much my Heart Desire 😍🌹 My World Best 🥰 My King 🤴 Daddy Prince Nala😌❤️."

Egungun, wife welcome baby boy

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Egungun announced the birth of his first child with his beautiful wife, Poshotah, as they become parents.

The skit maker shared lovely pictures taken during his wife's pregnancy shoot and also a picture they took with their baby,

His colleagues and other celebrities were excited about the good news and congratulated them.

