Popular Nigerian media personality, Simi Drey, and her Oyinbo fiancé, Julian Flosbach, recently held their white wedding

In January 2023, the pair held their court wedding, which was followed by their traditional wedding in Lagos

Simi took to social media to gush over her big day as she thanked God for making it perfect regardless of the rain on that day

Popular Nigerian media personality, Simi Drey, and her fiancé, Julian Flosbach, finally walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony.

In January, they got legally married. Their traditional wedding was conducted a few months later in a lovely setting in Lagos, with close friends and family in attendance.

Lovely pictures of Simi Drey and her fiancé, Julian Flosbach Credit: @simidrey

Source: Instagram

The lovebirds held their white wedding after their traditional wedding, and it was a beautiful fairytale with so many gorgeous moments to swoon over.

The media host kept her fans and followers abreast of her matrimonial events as she shared one of the adoring moments from her white wedding.

Taking to her caption, Simi wrote:

"It rained on my wedding day, which I was praying against as we had a garden set up for our vows ceremony, but I still thank you, Lord, because regardless, it was such a beautiful day."

See her video below:

Fans and celebrities congratulate Simi

mariaokan:

"You both look so lovely! Congratulations Simi ."

enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations darling! You look so beautiful and may God bléss your home!❤️"

djgosporella:

"That rain was a blessing. It means your marriage will be fruitful."

msadaenna:

"Congratulations.. you are a beautiful couple. I pray you both live happily ever after and the good things of life and you’ll make beautiful babies together.. God bless you all.. He’s a beautiful heart, so are you and you are both most deserving of every good thing you’ve got. God bless you and thank you for being a blessing and adorable...❤️❤️❤️❤️"

