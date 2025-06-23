Rita Edochie has finally broken her silence amid the ongoing drama between May and Linc's new wife, Yinka

The actress shared a post about May Edochie and her achievements while throwing subtle shades

The veteran actress' post comes amid claims that the Edochie family was against May; Rita's post has since left people talking

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has thrown her weight behind May amid the ongoing drama with her fans and Linc's new wife, Yinka.

Legit.ng previously reported that following a series of exchanges between Yinka and May's fans, the phone numbers of the duo were made public online, sparking reactions.

Rita's silence had stirred up rumours that she had also turned her back against Yul's estranged wife, May.

Rita Edochie says May is too big for distractions and loved by the family. Credit: ritaedochie/mayyuledochie/lincedochie

Source: Instagram

However, in a social media post on Sunday, June 22, Rita drummed up support for May.

According to Rita, May is too big to pay attention to unnecessary distractions.

She also stated that May is adored by the family.

Rita Edochie wrote,

"Queen May Yul Edochie is too committed to pay any attention to unnecessary , distractions generated by online pests. My big daughter is into big things, her ears are so deaf to side statements from several retarded personalities .

This baby girl is currently in china doing bigger things that will shock the world like never before. greater exploits that will keep silencing every h@ter of good proceeds.

The peaceful mother of peaceful children , generally accepted and recognised by one big family that adores her , is up there in the skies chasing dreams while some miscreants are down there in abyss roasting in the furnace of thier own shame. But na so e suppose be shaaaaa ooooooooo .

A very big congratulations 🎉 to you my great darling daughter queen may yul edochie on your achievements both announced and unannounced .

These people only know about the ones we chose to let them know, there are trailer loads of god's blessings that are yet to be in the know...... ewoooo okpogbue fa ooooooo ndi ala ndi ala everywhere. fly my darling fly 🕊️ like a dove 🕊️ jesus gave you the wings you have grown keep flying higher and higher ahead ahead is the goal. We no just send thier papa for this side. the storm rose against you, but god calmed it and caused the entire universe to be your shield."

Rita Edochie clears the air on her stance in the May-Yinka saga. Credit: mayyuledochie/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie's post praising May is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Esther Nwachukwu aka Esther Sky, who advised May Edochie to drop Yul's name, claimed the Edochies including Rita were against her.

Reactions as Rita Edochie praises May

Read the comments below:

bensonokonkwo_official_

"Mum of life What I like about her is her silence’s golden o i call her daughter of grace."

blessn07 reacted:

"Sweet mama, you are a blessing to humanity. We love you dearly."

emmanuellachiamaka326 reacted:

"Storm rose but universe favoured her lol. Na person name mama use to talk. Hmmm!! What a line. Let me sleep smiling This made my night We love you mama Rita."

amarannetv reacted:

"Taa... Dia fada dia.. Who born their mama... Queen May of the most high keep flying like the eagle that you are."

zainabuomolo reacted:

"Mamaaaa, I’m in tears. Thank you for staying true to yourself mammy, thank you for always standing for the truth and by the truth even if it means you’re the only one ☝️ standing for it. God will bless you and your entire generation mama @ritaedochie."

What May Edochie's lawyer said

In other news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's legal counsel shared a reflective post where he compared the women married into the Edochie family.

May's lawyer applauded her unwavering commitment to the Edochie family, contrasting it with the actions of Judy Austin and Yinka, wife of Linc Edochie.

He described May as an individual who has always shown deep respect for the Edochie name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng