A Nasarawa State University first-class graduate has expressed great excitement on X as he boarded an aeroplane for the first time

Speaking about his 'historic' flight, the physics graduate stated that he finally got to use his Nigerian passport with a visa that unlocks doors to 27 countries in Europe

The young man flew to Germany, where he intends to further his studies, and for him, he believes he is on a divine mission in Europe

Ibrahim Kefas Gyurison, a Nasarawa State University graduate who celebrated earning a first-class degree in physics on June 22, has expressed joy at finally entering an aeroplane for the first time.

Kefas took to X on June 23 to break the news about his first flight experience, expressing disbelief that it finally happened.

A Nigerian graduate celebrates entering an aeroplane for the first time. Photo Credit: @kefasgyurison

Source: Twitter

An excited Kefas shared pictures of himself in the aeroplane, showcased his Nigerian passport and also some pictures taken overseas.

Kefas expressed delight that he finally got to use his international passport with a visa that opens doors to 27 countries in Europe. He tweeted:

"Can’t believe I entered an airplane for the first time in my life.

"Finally put my 4-year [expletive] passport to use, with a visa that unlocks doors to 27 countries in Europe.

"God is the greatest."

First-class graduate speaks on his mission overseas

Kefas, in the comment section, stated that God did not only send him to Europe for study purposes, but also to grow, expand, maximise his potential and become everything he called him to be.

He added that his flight to Germany is more than a pursuit of a degree, but a journey of answered prayers and a new phase of his life.

"God sent me to Europe not just for academics, but to grow, to explore, to expand, to maximize my potential, and to become everything He has called me to be. This is more than a journey for a degree; it is a journey into answered prayers and a new phase of my life. To God be all the glory," he wrote.

For the first time, a young man entered an aeroplane and celebrated it online. Photo Credit: @kefasgyurison

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Netizens rejoice with Nigerian university graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Nasarawa State University graduate's tweet below:

@Moses2Isaac said:

"Congratulations brotherly.

"May the Lord keep honouring your efforts."

@OlaDeeGee said:

"Congratulations. Keep going higher. Fulfill ur desires and dreams."

@EfeIsGreat said:

"Congratulations no need for the button up and sweat shirt, as you can see Germany is crazily hot now enjoy the weather while it lasts."

@ChinenyeMba2 said:

"Congratulations dear. This is just the beginning, to many of us that are working day and night, may we finally get to our destination of fruitfulness and enjoy it!"

@writewithkess said:

"For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. —Jeremiah 29:11."

@Bolano_michu said:

"Thank GOD. Congratulations.

"My own testimonies too will come very soon."

Man celebrates taking flight for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man had celebrated flying an aeroplane for the first time.

In a tweet that screamed excitement, the man shared photos from the trip; one showing the aeroplane's right wing while in the air and another which appeared to have been taken when he arrived at his destination.

The Nigerian youth revealed that he broke a jinx in his family, as no one had taken a flight before now.

Source: Legit.ng