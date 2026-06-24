The NMDPRA has approved new fuel import permits for major marketers for the July–September 2026 period

The approvals cover imports of petrol and diesel to address tightening fuel supply and low stock levels in the country

Petrol reserves have dropped to about 16 days of cover, prompting efforts to stabilise supply through increased imports

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s downstream petroleum regulator has issued new import permits to several major oil marketing companies, as worries increase over the country’s fuel supply situation.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) granted the approvals for the third quarter of 2026, allowing selected firms to import Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol, as well as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), known as diesel.

Nipco, AA Rano, 5 other oil markets secure fuel import licences amid supply pressure

Source: Getty Images

The decision comes amid tightening domestic supply and concerns over falling stock levels, Vanguard reported.

New import allocations to key marketers

Industry sources indicate that companies such as Matrix Energy, AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono, Nipco, and Pinnacle were among those cleared under the latest round of permits covering July to September.

For petrol imports, approvals were issued to AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono, Matrix Energy, Nipco, and Pinnacle. On the diesel side, AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono, Matrix Energy, and Pinnacle were authorised to participate in bringing in cargoes.

The allocations also specify volumes for some of the companies. AA Rano and Matrix Energy each received permission to import about 180,000 metric tonnes of petrol, while Pinnacle was assigned 150,000 metric tonnes and AYM Shafa 120,000 metric tonnes. For diesel, AYM Shafa was allocated 60,000 metric tonnes, and Pinnacle was approved for 45,000 metric tonnes.

Policy response to tightening supply

The latest approvals are part of broader regulatory efforts to maintain stability in the downstream market and avoid disruptions in fuel availability. Authorities are acting against a backdrop of declining stock levels and reduced output from the country’s major refining facilities.

According to available data from the NMDPRA, petrol stock sufficiency dropped to about 16 days in May, while diesel coverage stood at roughly 31 days within the same period. These figures have raised concerns about the resilience of local supply.

Market conditions and future outlook

The new permits follow an earlier round of petrol import licences issued in May, with the latest round originally expected by mid-June before being delayed.

Industry sources suggest additional approvals could still be issued, with total petrol import volumes potentially exceeding 800,000 metric tonnes once the process is completed.

The timing of the approvals also coincides with a period of softer global prices for petrol and diesel, a development that could improve import margins for Nigerian marketers and support continued fuel inflows in the coming months.

Dangote Not Enough: Nipco, 6 Other Oil Markets Secure Fuel Import Licences Amid Supply Pressure

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery threatens full export over import licence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s fragile fuel supply outlook has come under renewed pressure as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery considers exporting all its refined products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

The move, if implemented, could tighten domestic supply and revive fears of fuel scarcity across the country.

Sources within the 650,000-barrels-per-day facility in Lekki, Lagos, say the option is being weighed in response to the continued issuance of petrol import licences, despite official claims to the contrary.

Source: Legit.ng