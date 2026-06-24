A Nigerian lady who grew up in Deeper Life Bible Church shared her experience as the daughter of a pastor from the church

She also narrated what she and other females went through before they were allowed to sing in the choir during programs

Her experience caught people’s attention, as members of the church shared their observations about her post

A Nigerian lady shared her experience as someone who grew up in a Deeper Life Bible Church home.

She mentioned that her father was a pastor and she was not allowed to attend other people’s churches.

A lady shares experience before she was allowed to sing in Deeper Life choir. Photo: @nwa.awka1

Source: TikTok

Lady who grew up in Deeper Life shares experience

Identified as @nwa.awka1 on TikTok, she also shared her observations about some of the activities that were “sin” in the church.

What caught people’s attention was what she and other ladies went through before they were allowed to sing in the choir.

Her words:

“During church programs before we choir will sing. Women leader would take us to the rest-room to be sure we aren’t wearing tight (long pant). If you were caught wearing it, you won’t sing. Such funny people.”

The post was captioned:

“Deeper-life born and brought up: Episode 1. 1:I’m a deeper life born and brought up. Lol. I remember how I use to think that other denominations are not going to make heaven if they don’t repent and join deeper life."

She added:

"I’m talking about deeper life of 1990s-2019. I think some deeper life regions take it too serious, they add their own to the doctrine."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail ex-Deeper Life member's post

Odinaa said:

"My Deeper Life girlies gather here. Though we've outgrown the church doctrines, I still can't find myself leaving deeper life. I so love Daddy K."

Sommyblessed said:

"born and brought up in deeper life, though am no longer in deeper life but I still love and listens to W.FKumuyi's sermons."

_mimi_65 said:

"Just do everything moderately, let your moderation be known unto all men….simple."

Just a girl said:

"The only thing I gained in deeper life is I learnt violin 🎻, keyboard and clearait was learning trumpet when I left . Of course the word scriptures to scriptures my dad is a pastor."

Benny styled it said:

"Am a baddie but I still attend deep life till date Infact God answered my most wanted prayer from pastor kumuyi last programme in portharcourt."

A Nigerian lady who was born and brought up in Deeper Life shares her experiences. Photo: @nwa.awka1

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng