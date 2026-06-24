Singer Charly Boy offered a frank reflection on his long-term marriage and how it has thrived

The veteran artist revealed in an interview with Yanga 89.9FM that he has been married for 48 years

He further pointed out how every marriage requires constant effort and management to sustain

Nigerian singer Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, had shared displeasure at being married to the same woman for almost 50 years.

In a recent interview on Yanga 89.9FM, he reflected on his long-term marriage and admitted that being with one person can feel repetitive and emotionally routine.

Charly Boy opens up about the surprising reason his 48-year relationship still works. Credit: Charly Boy

Source: Instagram

According to the veteran artist, he has been married to the same woman for 48 years, and it’s very boring. He described his situation as eating Egusi soup for years.

“I have been married to one woman for 48 years. It is very boring. Imagine eating the same Egusi for years; it’s boring now”.

He argued that familiarity over time can reduce excitement in relationships.

The singer noted that the devil one knows is better than the angel one doesn’t know.

Charly further highlighted that in relationships, commitment comes with routine, challenges, and moments of boredom.

The Ninja Bike crooner mentioned that every marriage requires constant effort and management to sustain, including his own.

He revealed that he and his wife avoid involving third parties in their disagreement, noting that external opinions rarely help resolve marital issues.

Watch him speak below:

Earlier reported that Charly Boy urged Nigerian musicians and public figures to use their platforms to speak out on pressing societal issues.

He stressed that celebrities have a duty to reflect the realities of the communities they represent.

Speaking ahead of the July 2026 release of his memoir, 999, Charly Boy argued that celebrities often wield more influence than politicians and should not shy away from addressing issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

“They can do more. They have larger platforms than politicians. It won’t hurt them to speak up or make music that reflects reality,” he said.

The activist expressed deep concern over the country’s worsening insecurity.

He warned that the situation could spiral out of control if conscious steps are not taken. “It’s going to explode in our faces,” he cautioned.

Beyond insecurity, Charly Boy highlighted the erosion of family values as another factor fueling social challenges.

He noted that economic hardship has forced many families into desperate situations, with some parents encouraging their children to pursue questionable means of survival.

He also criticised traditional parenting methods, saying they may no longer be effective in raising Gen Z and millennial children.

Despite these concerns, Charly Boy maintained optimism about Nigeria’s future. He praised young Nigerians who are creating opportunities for themselves and commended the rise of new activists and social commentators.

On his forthcoming memoir, 999, Charly Boy described it as a deeply personal account of his life and the beginning of a new chapter, Punch reports.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charly Boy stirred drama after attending the 89th birthday celebration of former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former Nigerian leader recently clocked 89, and his family staged a lavish ceremony in his honour.

In a video that made the rounds online, Charly Boy stormed the celebration with a golden box on his head and gracefully carried it in the presence of other guests at the event.

He went straight to where Obasanjo was seated and dropped the gold box on the table. Charly Boy told the former politician that the box contained his present. A lady at the event was also heard appreciating the music star for the gift.

In the recording, the former military leader opened the gift in the presence of the giver and checked what was inside.

He brought out a branded white towel and carefully placed it where people could see it as Area Fada called the cameraman to film it.

Charly Boy opens up on love, loyalty and 48 years with the same woman. Credit: Charly Boy

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Charly Boy's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

michael._u

11h

In other words, marriage no be always fairytales as you dey imagine for your head. It’s a conscious decision of two people to be together and respect each other.

olokograce said:

"Even the woman is also bored🥱."

dflowergirlje said:

"Wow, this information just added 2kg of Turkey to my freezer."

megan_the_lary said:

"Best practice and advice: men marry 3 wives, women marry more husbands, nobody should be bored in this generation, do what pleases you, stranger and make sure your wife does same."

veevogee said:

"What exactly are we supposed to do with this information?"

prince_kejiadewumi said:

"Reading through the comments, you will just see that people hardly understand sound communications. The best things in Life are usually the boring stuff. The richest people in the world do boring businesses, they best athletes in the world observe boring routines; in fact, the most peaceful things in the world are usually the boring stuff. And when he spoke about boring, it was in a degrading fashion; it was to point to discipline. And most people missed that point."

Source: Legit.ng