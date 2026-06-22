Fun videos from Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade's daughter Azariah's 10th birthday celebration have emerged on social media

The highlight was a clip of the estranged couple reuniting on stage to celebrate with their daughter

Osas and Gbenro also penned separate heartfelt birthday messages to Azariah on her big day, stirring reactions from fans

Actor Gbenro Ajibade and actress Osas Ighodaro on Saturday, June 20, 2026, took to their separate social media pages to celebrate their daughter, Azariah, on her 10th birthday.

Osas, who shared multiple pictures of her daughter, described Azariah as her source of love, happiness, motivation and inspiration, praying for God’s continued protection, favour and blessings upon her life.

Osas Ighodaro and ex-husband Gbenro Ajibade show dance moves during their daughter's birthday party. Credit: officialosas/gbenro ajibade.

Source: Instagram

"Azariah, I am soooooo grateful and proud of the beautiful human being you are! You are truly such a good girl with so much love, energy, compassion, sensitivity, sassiness, and happiness!! You truly have such a beautiful heart my baby! May you be a continued blessing to your family, friends and generation! May God bless you with loooong life, joy, protection and prosperity," the actress wrote in part.

Her ex-husband Gbenro, on his part, reflected on a decade of fatherhood, describing their daughter as his best friend, greatest joy and motivation through life’s toughest moments.

"Being your “Super Dad” isn’t a duty—it is my life’s greatest mission,the greatest honor of my existence. I have and would gladly give up everything a thousand times over just to protect your smile. But what you don’t realize is how much you have protected me, too," he wrote in a lengthy message

Gbenro also shared videos from the party organised to celebrate Azariah's 10th birthday.

Recall that Ighodaro and Ajibade met on the set of Tinsel, a TV show, and got married afterwards.

In February 2019, fans of Osas and Gbenro woke up to a rather strange post from the latter. He had, in his post, called out Osas over her parenting style. It was clear that they were separated at that time.

Osas Ighodaro and her ex-husband, Gbenro Ajibade, pen sweet messages to celebrate their daughter's 10th birthday. Credit: officialosas

Source: Instagram

One of the clips captured him and Osas dancing alongside the birthday celebrant.

The video showing Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade dancing with their daughter is below:

Another clip from Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade's birthday is below:

Comments about Osas Ighodaro's daughter's birthday

Reacting, netizens gushed about the former couple and their daughter. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

helmaqueen1 commented:

"10 now now, we don old oh congratulations little champ."

beccaszn said:

"One thing about her dad! He always shows up!! Always!!! Bless em!"

sheilabebe_sams2025 commented:

"She carry papa and mama blend am in nicely. U go think say na her papa she resemble, later u go think say na her mama. Omo God is the greatest artist."

lady_phrances commented:

"Beautiful co parenting. It doesn’t have to be toxic especially for the children."

oga_boss_global said:

"@gbenroajibade you have done a great job as a father, I give you my respect ✊✊❤️ Happy birthday @azariahajibade May the Almighty God continue to bless, guide and protect you all the days of your life AMEN."

Gbenro Ajibade visits daughter in school

Legit.ng also reported that Gbenro Ajibade arrived in Nigeria ahead of his daughter's birthday and decided to visit her in school.

In the video shared by the model and businessman, he was seen at his daughter's school after landing in Nigeria.

The way he co-parents his daughter with his ex-wife Osas Ighodaro impressed viewers, who praised him for being consistent in her life.

Source: Legit.ng