A young Nigerian lady who always took first position in her class in primary and secondary school has opened up online

She mentioned that she took part in the WAEC exam and stated the total number of As she had in the subjects she sat for

The young lady spoke about the score she had in her JAMB exam and her current standing in the university

A young Nigerian lady who always got first position in primary and secondary school has mentioned that she had 6 As in her WAEC exam and scored 294 in her JAMB exam. She also mentioned the grade she currently has as an undergraduate at a university.

The lady shared her academic feat online after several other women joined a thread and shared their academic history, CGPA, and achievements.

Lady who topped her class throughout school opens up, shares WAEC grades and JAMB score. Photo Source: Twitter/Blue_evie17

Source: Twitter

Young lady speaks about her exams

As many continue to show off their academic achievements online, the young lady, @Blue_evie17, joined the thread as she spoke about her exams.

She mentioned that in the WASSCE she wrote, she got about 6 As in the examination, and also spoke about the UTME exam she sat for.

In her post, she mentioned that she scored a total of 294 and is currently an undergraduate student.

The brilliant lady mentioned that from her first year, she made first class and has remained in first class ever since.

Also in her post, @Blue_evie17 mentioned that she always got first position in both her primary and secondary school.

Lady who always came first in school mentions her WAEC grades, shares JAMB score. Photo Source: JAMB

Source: Twitter

Nigerian lady mentions her JAMB score

Her statement:

"Starting from the bottom and not much to talk about yet."

"Always got the first position in primary and secondary school."

"6As in SSCE."

"294 in JAMB."

"Been on a First Class CGPA since 100 level...

"..to be continued."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after gaining admission into the University of Ibadan following years of persistence.

She revealed that she wrote WAEC twice, sat for JAMB three times, and spent three years at home before finally securing admission into the prestigious institution. The young lady shared her emotional journey on social media, thanking God for making her dream of studying at the University of Ibadan a reality.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who initially failed to gain admission into the University of Ibadan eventually achieved her dream after trying again.

She revealed that she missed the admission cut-off mark during her first attempt and also faced challenges with her WAEC results, but her NECO results helped her continue pursuing her goal.

The young woman later secured admission into the University of Ibadan, graduated in Communication and Language Arts Education, and became the first person in her family to earn a university degree.

Nigerian lady shows off brother’s 5.0 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady sought opportunities for her younger brother after revealing his outstanding academic achievements.

She said her brother scored 324 in JAMB, had 4 As and 5 Bs in WAEC, and currently maintains a perfect 5.0 CGPA while studying Mechatronics Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Minna. The lady described him as one of the brightest students she knows.

Source: Legit.ng