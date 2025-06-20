Nigerian singer Ayra Starr left fans amused and intrigued after a video surfaced of her doing Bible study and reacting to the book of Ecclesiastes

The Rush crooner couldn’t hide her confusion as she read King Solomon’s reflections, especially his thoughts on life’s meaning

While reading Ecclesiastes 3:19, which compares the fate of humans and animals, Ayra hilariously asked if a cow would be behind her on judgment day

Mavin Records star, Ayra Starr, has sparked laughter and reflection across social media after a video of her reading the Bible made its way online.

The Sability crooner was caught on camera during a casual Bible study session, reading from the book of Ecclesiastes.

But instead of a traditional, quiet reading, Ayra brought her personality to the table.

Calling the chapter depressing, she expressed her confusion over how Solomon went from preaching wisdom to sounding extremely disillusioned.

Ayra Starr questions King Solomon's message in the bible verse. Photos: @ayrastarr/IG.

Source: Instagram

The viral moment came when she read Ecclesiastes 3:19, which compares the fate of humans and animals.

With a puzzled expression, Ayra said:

“So if we’re all being judged, is there going to be a cow behind me in the judgment line?”

See the video here:

Ayra Starr's video draws netizens' reactions:

The hilarious take drew widespread reactions online. Many fans couldn’t get over how relatable her confusion was, while others admitted they’ve had similar thoughts while reading the same chapter.

@dee_blessed stated:

“No because the way I laughed out loud. Ayra just voiced what most of us be thinking lowkey ."

@pastor_pikin:

“I’ve been reading Ecclesiastes for years and I still don’t understand half. She’s not wrong ”

@thecowcommunity:

“We the cows do not accept judgment. Leave us out of human wahala ”

@oyinreads:

“Ayra might just start a Gen Z Bible study group with these kinds of questions. I’d join!”

@drealadufe stated:

“Lmao! Ayra is all of us reading Ecclesiastes for the first time. Solomon no try abeg.”

@iamkinglexx commented:

“This is why I love her! She’s funny without trying. Even Solomon for heaven go dey laugh now.”

@bellz_books stated:

“Honestly, Ecclesiastes is a spiritual plot twist. One minute it’s deep, next minute: ‘all is vanity’.”

@that_africanqueen shared:

“Ayra go make someone go back and read their Bible again. She’s asking the real questions!”

@callmejessicaa commented:

“Nah, the ‘cow behind me in judgment line’ got me crying. This girl is effortlessly hilarious!”

Ayra Starr is signed to Marvins Record. Photo: @ayrastarr/ig

Source: Instagram

