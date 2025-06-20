Social commentator Geh Geh claimed that Olamide’s recent album proves Asake was holding back his solo shine

He argued the album should have focused solely on Olamide’s brand, not guest features or collaborations.

Netizens dragged Geh Geh for ‘disrespecting a legend’ and offering ‘baseless advice’ as a newcomer

Controversial reviewer and influencer, Geh Geh, has set tongues wagging online after posting a hot take on Olamide’s newly released self-titled album, Olamide.

He accused former label signee Asake of slowing down the YBNL boss’s music career.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Geh Geh boldly stated that the album’s quality exposed how Olamide had been holding back his own artistry for years.

Geh Geh calls out Asake in his review of Olamide’s new album. Photos: @ybnl_boys/@gehgehofficial/IG.

He stated:

“This new Olamide album showed who Asake is. He was a hindrance to Olamide's career. Olamide was giving his energy, resources and time to build Fireboy and Asake. But now that Asake has left the label, Olamide has used that same energy to deliver this masterpiece.”

While praising the album overall, the critic didn’t hold back from criticising some decisions made on the project.

He added:

“This album should have dropped in December. It would have made a bigger impact. Also, why include Wizkid and Seyi Vibez in a self-titled album? This was supposed to be about Olamide, not features. He should’ve even used this opportunity to help Fireboy bounce back. Fireboy is lagging behind compared to Rema.”

See the video here:

Social media reacts to Geh Geh’s bold claims

The video quickly went viral, drawing heated reactions from fans and industry watchers who felt Geh Geh overstepped his bounds.

@dollarman_exchange wrote:

“A 17-year-old boy dey advice legend.”

@sirleocarter slammed the analysis:

“You’re new to this industry and you’re schooling a man who’s delivered back-to-back albums for over a decade? Olamide doesn’t do clout. He’s still making billions silently.”

@swizzmayor weighed in on the Fireboy vs. Rema angle:

“You can’t compare YBNL’s promo to Mavin’s. Don Jazzy has more resources. Fireboy makes more reasonable music.”

Others, however, found some truth in Geh Geh’s review, particularly about the album's release timing and Grammy push.

@i_am_liskc commented:

“He needed to drop it now because of Grammy recognition. December might be too late.”

Geh Geh is a controversial social commentator. Photos: @gehgehofficial/IG.

Geh Geh blasts Davido, Burna Boy over new cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Geh stirred up heated conversations online after blasting Nigerian music stars Davido and Burna Boy over their recent luxury car purchases. He took to his platform to express disapproval, saying it was insensitive for celebrities to flaunt wealth in a country where many citizens can't afford basic meals.

His comments come just days after Davido unveiled his Tesla Cybertruck, while Burna Boy reportedly added a brand-new McLaren Senna to his collection, both luxury vehicles estimated to cost over ₦2 billion combined.

In the same clip, Gehgeh praised Wizkid as an artist who doesn’t chase attention with extravagant purchases.

