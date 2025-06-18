Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has finally reacted to his brother, Linc Edochie’s post about him on social media

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has responded to his brother, Linc, who recently showed support for him on social media.

Recall that Linc, who used to publicly support Yul’s ex-wife, May Edochie, but changed sides after his remarriage, penned down a note about how Yul helped him revive his career as an actor.

Linc’s warm words in the post were soon acknowledged by Yul on his Instagram page. The new dad showed appreciation to his sibling while reiterating that blood is thicker than water.

Yul Edochie's reaction to brother Linc's post triggers May's fans.

According to Yul, he will always be there for Linc. He also showered prayers on his brother in the post. He wrote:

“To my dear brother, @lincedochie I just saw your post. I sincerely appreciate the acknowledgement.

Blood will always be thicker than water. Onye gbulu nwanne ya aburo Odogwu. I dey for you anytime, any day. Wish you all the good things that life has to offer. May God lead you always. Love you, bro.”

See Yul Edochie’s post below:

May’s fans speak as Yul replies Linc

Yul Edochie’s reaction to his brother’s post raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them gushed over the brotherly love between them, Yul’s ex-wife, May’s fans, were not pleased with the display:

Theonlychizzy said:

“Queen May na water? God abeg make person no go marry for bad family.”

Princessrahmatyaks said:

“I never knew silent is a killer until i know this family 😂 queen may take your flower jare🌹 fighting who no send them.”

Diamakeeba said:

“If Yul type is the blood.. then I prefer to go for water. In fact sea water self.😢 smh! So ur children are now the water? Or May? Misplaced priorities!”

Mayerblessing wrote:

“This family need serious deliverance 😂😂 because them spoil them with women.”

Nothingpass63 said:

“Making peace with ur brother is a best thing, but any body supporting evil will reap double of what he or she sowed.”

Iam_angel4life said:

“Seriously, they are from chaotic home. I have never seen a thing like this in my whole life. For years, they have been blabing a lot yet the affected kept them mute!! Truly silence is GOLDEN.”

Promisefootiesstore said:

“Who is the water? Your wife and kids?”

cheers.gh said:

“Don’t let anyone or anything separate you from your family no matter what . But please respect your children’s emotions at least.”

Queenmercyoffical said:

“Social media is now family house 😂 this family with wahala 😂.”

Multi_residency said:

“Women, your in-laws are not your friends. Don’t make that mistake. Maintain peace with everyone but be wise.👏”

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie speaks about brother's post.

