Controversial figure Gehgeh drags Davido and Burna Boy for flaunting luxury rides worth billions while Nigerians struggle with poverty

Davido recently acquired a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck, while Burna Boy also splashed millions on a brand new Rolls-Royce Spectre

Gehgeh calls for artists to prioritise empowerment over flexing wealth, says Wizkid is more responsible with his money

A controversial social commentator known as Gehgeh has stirred up heated conversations online after blasting Nigerian music stars Davido and Burna Boy over their recent luxury car purchases.

Gehgeh took to his platform to express disapproval, saying it was insensitive for celebrities to flaunt wealth in a country where many citizens can't afford basic meals.

His comments come just days after Davido unveiled his Tesla Cybertruck, while Burna Boy reportedly added a brand-new McLaren Senna to his collection, both luxury vehicles estimated to cost over ₦2 billion combined.

Gehgeh advises Burna Boy, Davido after they spent billions on cars. Photos: @gehgehdey4u/IG

Source: Instagram

In his viral video, Gehgeh said:

“You guys need to seek advice from Wizkid. In a country where people can’t afford three square meals, you are buying cars for over 2 billion naira. Some people can’t even buy a keke of 2 or 3 million naira.”

He added:

“If I own Burna Boy’s money, keke will be surplus. Empowerment everywhere, I will empower people. You guys are using money that can feed a full state in 6 months to buy cars. And you are happy because of the mentality in Nigeria.”

Gehgeh says Wizkid is more mature

In the same clip, Gehgeh praised Wizkid as an artist who doesn’t chase attention with extravagant purchases.

According to him, Wizkid is someone Davido and Burna Boy should look up to in terms of financial wisdom and humility.

He said the problem in Nigeria is not just the economy but a mindset that celebrates vanity over value.

“Poor people don’t have hope in Nigeria. So much poverty in the country and you are happy because you bought cars?”

See the video here:

Gehgeh advises Burna Boy, Davido after they spent billions on cars. Photos: @gehgehdey4u/IG.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Geh Geh's advice below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of some netizens here

@_iam_chibest:

“He’s not lying sha. Hunger dey this country and our celebs dey flex billions.”

@tessy_beautyhub:

“Na their money. Make everybody rest. Did they cause Nigeria's poverty?”

@mrolamideofficial:

“Gehgeh is saying facts! One keke can change a whole family’s story.”

@koko_millionz:

“If you had their money, you sef go buy spaceship. Stop capping!”

@eze_nma:

“Wizkid no loud, but him dey do things for people. Quiet money moves.”

Geh Geh Obi Cubana over family drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Geh Ge shared his opinion on businessman Obi Cubana's family drama.

The billionaire businessman trended online after he countered his adopted son, Chidi, who had claimed the next-of-kin title in a TikTok video.

Reacting, Geh Geh, in a video, explained why Obi Cubana should will his properties to charity. The self-acclaimed financial adviser, who lauded the businessman for swiftly setting the record straight, however, berated the young people from rich families for refusing to work, with the hope of inheriting their parents' assets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng