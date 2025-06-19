Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan has blasted billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya, over his reaction to the recent killings in Benue state

Kiddwaya had solicited funds to enable his NGO help the victims in Benue and VDM had a lot to say about it

VeryDarkMan’s reaction to Kiddwaya’s call for funds made the rounds on social media and it raised comments from Nigerians

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has called out billionaire’s son Terseer Kidd Waya, on social media over his reaction to the recent Benue killings.

After about 200 people were reportedly killed in the state, Kiddwaya, who is known for his lavish display of wealth on social media, shared a post where he called for Nigerians to donate to his NGO to enable him to provide relief materials to the people of Benue. According to the former BBNaija star, people could donate from as little as N500.

Nigerians react as VeryDarkMan lambastes Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya’s call for donations triggered many Nigerians, including VeryDarkMan, who then used his platform to address the issue. On his Instagram page, VDM heavily lambasted the billionaire’s son and expressed joy that many Nigerians also called him out.

According to VeryDarkMan, Kiddwaya was the one who claimed he paid $30,000 for a plate of jollof rice from Whitemoney. He then questioned why Kidd rushed to post his account details online instead of visiting the people of Benue if he planned to help.

VDM also sternly warned any NGO that might want to use the killings in Benue as an opportunity to raise funds. He explained that the people of Benue and food is not their problem. He, however, suggested that NGOs can raise funds to buy guns for the people in Benue state to enable them to protect themselves.

He said in part:

“I am happy you were rebuked and you went to go and delete that nonsense you posted online. Number 2, To every NGO in the country that might want to take advantage of this situation that happened in Benue state, let me explain something to you, the people of Benue are not hungry, next thing una go use una NGO go collect money say una wan bring relief materials, una go bring rice, beans, garri, the people of Benue state are not starving, food is not their problem, insecurity is the problem. The only reason I would want to see any NGO online now is if they’re bringing money for them to buy guns, unless you’re bringing money to supply arms to the people to Benue to defend themselves, you have no right to come online.”

In the caption of the video, VeryDarkMan wrote:

“The audacity of Kiddwaya to put up an account number in a big to raise funds for victims affected by the Benue m@ssaka,I am really glad Nigerians saw through him,BENUE PEOPLE DONT NEED RELIEF MATERIALS,BENUE NEED SECURITY,NIGERIA NEED SECURITY(please nobody should contribute to any NGO in regards to the benue masaka) benue is the food basket of the nation rice and whatever you intend to bring is not their problem they need security.”

See VDM’s video below:

Reactions as VDM blasts Kiddwaya

VeryDarkMan’s callout of Kiddwaya made the rounds on social media and it made more Nigerians drop their hot takes on the matter:

Prettytasha9898 said:

“God bless vdm 🙌.”

Best_of_lagos_ said:

“Kiddywaya want to use the poor cash out ole 💔💔😁😁 na wa o.”

Giftonyechelsea said:

“Kiddywaya no too get sense like dat 😢.”

Tchidi___ wrote:

“Kiddwaya wey no get sense.”

Mudia_cutz wrote:

“The last word. They’re coming for us all🧏🏾‍♂️get that.”

Izuchukwuifedi said:

“Kiddwaya sometimes ago he claims to give white money 30m for lunch now asking people to donate to him so he will reach out to benue people.Misplaced priorities.”

Mike_techtonics said:

“I may not support the Kiddwaya contribution stuff, but the truth is “Security is expensive”..Please let’s not downplay the cost of security, only God knows how much these herdsmen spend on their ammunitions and sophistication..So if there’s a way to directly support those people individually(not government), let’s do that, it could help more than you think.. The food basket of the nation whose farmers are being killed and properties are being burnt? Abeg If VDM could campaign for funding them too, I would gladly contribute..”

VeryDarkMan slams Kiddwaya.

Deeone drags Kiddwaya

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian social commentator Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, spoke up about Kiddwaya’s reaction to the recent killings in Benue.

On his Instagram page, Deeone shared a video where he accused Kiddwaya of living a fake life. The former BBNaija star recounted how Kiddwaya once paid $30,000 to Whitemoney for a plate of jollof rice and how he claimed to have lost €70,000 in Ibiza, and he did not flinch, but he was begging Nigerians to donate N500 to his NGO.

