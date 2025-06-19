Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest recently made a special prayer to God after hosting VIP guests in his home

The celebrity barman treated Davido, Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface to a massive feast after they visited him

Cubana Chiefpriest’s special prayer to God about the calibre of people in his circle raised reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, said a special prayer to God over his calibre of friends in his circle.

Just recently, the self-styled celebrity barman hosted top singer David Adeleke aka Davido, footballers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, in his home.

In a video that was posted on his official Instagram account, Chiefpriest shared a video showing the moment Davido, Osimhen and Boniface drove into his compound with their luxurious cars.

After exchanging pleasantries with Chiefpriest and his wife, the VIP guests were treated to an array of mouthwatering dishes prepared by a chef. The celebrity barman also said a special prayer where he begged God to continue to bless his circle.

Not stopping there, Cubana Chiefpriest took to the caption of his video to reiterate his prayer. According to him, he had dinner at his Ikoyi residence with his super-rich friends. He then begged God to push them to greater heights because money is good.

In his words:

“Last Night Me & My Super Rich & Famous Guys Had An Amazing Dinner At My Ikoyi Residence, The Prayer Is Simple Don’t Stop Blessing Us Oh Lord, Rather Push Us To Greater Heights. Money Too Sweet Abeg, Chase It.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest hosts Davido, Osimhen, Boniface

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest hosting Davido, Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface as well as his special prayer, raised reactions from Nigerians. Many of them gushed over the gathering:

Abeokutapropertyhub said:

“It is not lonely at the top, if you choose the right circle.”

Holystarsstudio said:

“Men dem!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Ayoanimashaun said:

“CP for a reason! 🔥”

Kunta.kite said:

“You sabi host sha 👏👏👏 hospitality 💯.”

Mieye_robert wrote:

“Mk Ona leave hospitality for Cp and he wife 🙌.”

Na_private_life__ said:

“Make sure u don't die poor ❤️.”

Iam_gold_baby wrote:

“Prayer na water 😂.”

Razzy_dice_bathrooms wrote:

“Some kind food Dey give long life & prosperity ❤️.”

Officialfadafada said:

“Dem no dey do contribution for rich men's enjoyment!!!na poor people dey create whatsAp group for planned outing😂.”

Dii_vynn said:

“Wealthy man prayer no dy get stress. The prayer points always quick and direct.. yu wan see average man prayer?😂😂 Well Lord, whatever CP prayed for I claim it 🙌.”

Delphinebryant said:

“Work hard play harder 💪.”

