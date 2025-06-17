Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest had many in their emotions as he spoke about his best friend and music star Davido

Chiefpriest shared clips from the Afrobeats star’s incoming music video and revealed how the singer carries him along

Cubana further spoke about the love the With You singer has for him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian businessman Pascal Chubuike, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, opened up on his admiration for music star David Adeleke, aka Davido.

In an Instagram post, Cubana provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Davido's new music video, With You, as he praised the famed musician.

The clip disclosed that veteran highlife star Bright Chimezie will be featured in the footage.

According to Chiefpriest, Davido adores him and would always wear him. He declared that he is not only lucky to have him but also blessed, and mentioned how much fun they had filming the song video.

“@davido Loves Me So Much, He Will Always Put Me The F**kin On. I’m Not Lucky To Have Him, I’m Blessed. We Had Fun Shooting The Biggest Song In The Whole Wide World. 30BG *WITH YOU* Is Out Now. Let’s Run It Up As Usual, Put That Thing Back @dammytwitch Shot It”.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Chiefpriest Cubana’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

savejerem said:

"After Davido acknowledge d man, Sony sign am to help him monetize his music. Davido still invite the man, come Lagos. Still, Davido put the man for the video🥺 after he don give the man plenty monie oh.🥶 *I stan Davido till I die. IDOLO for a reason. Man with a large heart.*."

magicfingerofficial said:

"You and David is like king David and Jonathan love beyond bond. Pure Grace." makispie Can't you guys put some of this on hold? Benue is bleeding."

dvow_movies_productions said:

"So wetin dey happen for this country , the killings here and there no Dey touch una for body abi? Make una no worry ! E go reach una turn 😢😢😢."

snazzystouch_makeovers said:

"I love everything

dannys_kitchen_46 said:

"Rest Oga make who na talk for the killing of pipo leave all this one for now who na day use this thing deceive us no big musician don talk about the killing all of them just quit."

jago_world said:

"Una don go join APC na Wetin Dey happen for Nigeria no concern una 💔."

charlesluiz_12 said:

"Now U understand why I no dey carry celebrities for head because dem no send their audience/fans. Amidst the happenings in Benue, how many top celebs post am."

yaksmus said:

"That's why VDM get sense pass all of Una..mumu set of people..200 lives means nothing to Una. Your own na to they drink every time..no wonder Dino snob you. People are dying and your speaking Abakaleke English. May God bless VDM."

