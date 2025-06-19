Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen revealed that he has never eaten any native food from his tribe

The 26-year-old hails from Okhuesan in Esan South East Local Government Area in Edo State

The Galatasaray forward's professed family members claimed he neglected them since he rose to prominence

Victor Osimhen is currently having a nice time with Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, during the holiday.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year is yet to visit his native town despite his presence in Lagos after a successful 2024/25 season with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian international scored 37 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray in the 2024/25 season, winning a domestic double.

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria looks on during the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match against Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Osimhen makes confession

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen said he would be having his first taste of native soup at Daddy Freeze's house.

In a post on Instagram, the 26-year-old revealed that he had never eaten starch, a special delicacy in South-South Nigeria.

The Napoli player said his other siblings often eat their local delicacy because they stayed in Nigeria.

Osimhen noted that the broadcaster has broken the jinx. He said:

"Guess what, I have never tried my native food in my life, I am about to make history in your house. I am not kidding, it's only me among my siblings.

"Na Daddy Freeze and family give me my first starch chop."

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria during the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match against Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Daddy Freeze responds to Osimhen

Famous On Air Personality (OAP), Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has trolled Victor Osimhen for sticking to Yoruba delicacy.

The Nigerian-Romanian told the football star that a popular chef had prepared several soups specifically for him.

The broadcaster cautioned his son to take off Osimhen's necklace worth over $750,000. He said:

"You never chop starch before, na your town soup be this. That means na only Yoruba food you dey chop.

"We have pineapples, cakes, rice, salad, banga, catfish, pepper soup, black soup and, peppered goat meat.

"You better off the chain, I do not have money, Daddy Freeze told his son."

Esan indigene reacts to Daddy Freeze's claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video below.

rowearab said:

"Starch is not the native cuisine of Esan land, but it is for indigenes of Urhobo and Itsekiris. Pounded yam and Ogbono or black soups are the traditional cuisine in Esan land. Thank you!"

jyspicy replied:

"Thank you very much for this. Esan oye!"

foxyosheku replied:

"Na u Sabi that one . All watin we know na edo food."

rowearab responded:

"Why are you sounding upset over my own tradition? Did I mention anything about your tribe and its traditions?

"You're obviously not Esan and don't know anything about us, so why get upset because I set out the facts about our cuisine? You can see true Esan mena in women corroborating my comment here. Don't be too quick to let off steam simply because you feel a statement does not align with your expectations. Be graceful. We're different people with different traditions, that's the point I was making. Shalom!"

Meanwhile, a Turkish football expert said Victor Osimhen has continued to contribute meaningfully to his community in Nigeria, and his favourite food is Amala, per Daily Post.

The Super Eagles star in a viral video was seen pleading for 10 wraps of Amala.

Manchester United and Juventus are currently in the race to sign the prolific striker, despite his withdrawal after Napoli raised his salary, per The Mirror.

Osimhen deserves to be honoured

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran journalist Frank Idemudia Alapa has called on the Okhuesan community and the Esan Local Government Area to bestow a chieftaincy title on Victor Osimhen in recognition of his achievements with both the national team and his club.

He stated that the Galatasaray striker is under no traditional obligation to renovate his late father’s dilapidated house.

Alapa, who hails from the same local government area as Osimhen, added that formally recognising the football star could open doors of opportunity for the community.

