Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has called on President Tinubu over the recent killings in Benue

Despite recently visiting the president in Abuja, Chiefpriest expressed his displeasure over the tragedy in Benue

Cubana Chiefpriest’s address to President Tinubu over the killings in Benue was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent killings in Benue state.

After about 200 people were killed in Yelewata, Benue state, between July 13 and July 14, 2025, many Nigerian celebrities took to social media to cry out, including Cubana Chiefpriest.

Despite being highly criticised over his recent visit to President Tinubu and kneeling to greet him in Abuja, the self-styled celebrity barman took to his Instagram page to heavily condemn the tragedy in Benue.

Chiefpriest advised President Tinubu on some of the steps to take, including putting an end to public grazing. According to him, the level of damage that was done was brutal, and herdsmen need to start feeding their cattle in ranches.

Not stopping there, Cubana Chiefpriest encouraged the people of Benue to fight back whenever they are under attack. According to him, self-defence is not a crime.

In his words:

“My President🇳🇬 Make That Order Now !!! End Public Grazing, The Level Of Damage Done Is Brutal. These Madness Has To Stop. Feed Your Cattle In Your Ranches. Benue People Sharpen Your Sword⚔️ No Gree For Anybody To Kpai You, To Defend Yourselves No Be Crime !!!”

See his post below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on Benue killings

Cubana Chiefpriest’s words of advice to President Tinubu over the Benue killings were met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some of them applauded him for his bold words:

Ijeomadaisy said:

“Same should apply to the East. Enugu is boiling too. Innocent farmers were cut down days ago. Clamor for the same treatment for our people. We are humans too.”

Stephen_blvck25 said:

“Shame on you for kneeling down for a failure President.”

Emmysaggio said:

“This one done still collect his share 😂😂😂😂Naija is gone 😭.”

Jernald_couture_ wrote:

“Now, that’s more like it. In as much as you want to make connections with them, tell them the truth too. Life’s better when the unaffected start speaking for the affected.”

Miss_natural1 wrote:

“That’s what we’re talking about👏.”

Godwinrealest said:

“That’s one thing I like him for, always speaking out irrespective.”

Don_isi_ said:

“I love people that are bold even when they need you but still tell you that you're getting it wrong,,,those are great kind of people that cares about your growth. ❤️one life worth fighting for.”

Godwin_ranking001 said:

“A farmer in Taraba state was recently sentenced to death by the state court for self defense against herdsmen attack, una still Dey call this thing country?”

Officialkerry77 said:

“What is hard to ban open gazing for God sake?!”

Naija.bakers said:

“He wrote it as it should!!!”

Emprincetrendz said:

“2baba refused to nail the truth.”

Ugegbeoluchukwu said:

“Igbo men!!!! This is why they don't like us. We are bold ! Daring and very honest!!! Thank you CP nwanne’m.”

Oluebubechukwu___ wrote:

“@cubana_chiefpriest so my orsu brother now can talk ? What about people dying in your village sir? When was the last time you visited your home town? Comot Watin Dey your eye before you comot person own 🙌”

