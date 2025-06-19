Super Eagles players have made it a worthy holiday for themselves in Nigeria, shutting down everywhere

Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface have mostly been spotted going out together during this holiday time

The duo were with Afrobeats star Davido and his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, at his Lagos mansion

Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface’s moving train of their holiday in Nigeria has arrived at the mansion of popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest in Lagos.

Nigerian footballers have been having a swell time in Lagos for their post-season holiday, shutting down nightclubs and showing off a side of themselves fans don't see often.

Victor Osimhen with Galatasaray fans during the 3-0 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was Nigeria’s most successful footballer in Europe last season, scoring an impressive 37 goals and eight assists during his loan spell at Galatasaray.

Boniface had a rather quiet season at Bayer Leverkusen, largely due to injuries, as the club fell below the standard they set in the previous season, during which they won the domestic treble.

Chiefpriest hosts Osimhen, Boniface and Davido

The two footballers have been on a tour of luxurious places since arriving in Lagos, mostly at nightclubs and social gatherings with celebrities and friends.

As seen in a video shared on Cubana Chiefpriest’s Instagram stories, the duo visited popular socialite at his Lagos mansion in the company of Afrobeats star Davido.

Chiefpriest captioned the multiple videos with different text, boasting about the worth of his guests and hyping his wife in the process.

“Over a billion dollars in my crib… Davido, Victor, Boniface. Money ma water,” he wrote.

“Your wife can't recreate this, Africa's biggest musician and footballer in her sitting room. @deangel your CP no small. CP too hot,” he wrote on another video.

Their combo got fans talking on social media.

@segsyobjman wrote:

“Osimhen and Boniface need to be careful with the partying here and there. They should always remember anti-doping rules.”

@UncleFemi_ wrote:

“Davido’s travels scare me omo. Naija to USA and back to naija within like a week? Journey of 16 hours thereabout.”

@SiSenorRM wrote:

“Victor Osinhen must be weighing over 250kg now. Enjoyment wan wound am.”

@OghosaAsenoguan wrote:

“What if it was Davido hanging out with them?? Davido fit dey try belong here and we go think say na Osimhen dey famz am.”

Both footballers have decisions to make over their futures, with Osimhen expected to leave Napoli permanently and has not decided which club he will play for next season or has probably decided and yet to announce.

Victor Boniface playing for Bayer Leverkusen against At. Pauli. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface is also expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, having attempted to leave for Al-Nassr in January. According to Punch NG, new boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to keep the striker.

Osimhen and Boniface cause stir at wedding

