Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest opened the eyes of many to the type of wealth brewing in the Igbo community

The entertainer revealed during a recent interview what motivated him to set up a luxury mansion in his village

He further noted how the Igo community put in the work to excel in their various fields, triggering reactions online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechuwku aka Cubana Chiefpriest has opened up about building a massive mansion in his village.

The Imo state-born star in an interview with Media host Ebuka Obi Uchendu revealed that he set up a country home in his village after he saw hos follow Igbo businessman E–E-Money’s luxurious mansion in the east.

"I built a country home in my village after I went to E-Money's house and saw what he and Kcee did.”

He went on to highlight that there was healthy competition within the Igbo community to flourish in their endeavours and assist those who need support.

He went on to use how top Igbo personalities turned up for billionaire Zenco during his mother’s burial.

Chiefpriest rounded up by bragging about having 100 billionaires like Zenco as friends.

“People like Zenco, I have them more than 100 pieces,” he said.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s video trends

@ARCHangel0_1:

"I like the word healthy competition, They are making their place better."

@waxdigitals:

"He mentioned “healthy competition among the Igbo,” and that’s absolutely true. When an Igbo man rises to the top, he extends a hand to lift thousands, helping them to match or even surpass his success. Big kudos to Cubana Chief Priest for embodying this spirit!"

@ndictmedia:

"I built a country home in my village yeah, there’s a healthy competition among Igbos yes, people like Zenco i have them more than 100 pieces yes, cubana chief priest you have spoken well."

@jidifeanyi:

They should sponsor the right people into politics as some of them might not do well in politics but can influence decisions. Just like obi cubana is pushing his elder brother politically

@pontrol_777:

"Lmaooo. He couldn’t mention one thing kcee and zenco did in the east to promote the development not even one investment apart from houses and mansions! He mention zincos mum funeral, is that development?😂😂 why did he carry his business from the east to Lagos? These people are dull."

@pontrol_777:

"an ibo man, development is mansions, cars and funeral! Healthy competition is who built the biggest houses. He couldn’t even mention one investment those people planted in the east! He took his business from the east to Lagos.

"Exotic houses surrounded with bad roads, poor electricity, insecurity, kidnappers and the siege of Ipob. He can’t even walk from street to street without bunch of securities and guard. The biggest thing he has done for his people his is mother’s funeral. Toor."

@SelfmadeUdemba:

"Wealth is secured with power. I like when i heard they will diversify to Politics cos one single goverent policy can crumble what youve built thats why I dont blame billionaire to lobby or link up with politicians. I will do same when I get to that level."

Speed Darlington appreciates Cubana Chiefpriest

Controversial rapper Speed Darlington shocked the internet by revealing that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest helped him in prison.

The Baby Oil hitmaker in a recent video narrated how the celebrity barman worked with his legal team to secure his release.

While appreciating Chiefpresit for his kind gesture, he went on to hail him for joining him to fight Burna Boy

