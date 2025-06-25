Actor Ayo Olaiya shared a video from a movie production set, which also captured a clip of late singer Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba

The short clip showed the moment Ayo Olaiya and some colleagues joined Mohbad's father as they posed for pictures

The appearance of Mohbad's father on a movie set has quickly gained attention, as many criticised Aloba and the Nollywood stars

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was recently spotted in the company of popular Yoruba actors Ayo Olaiya and Fisayomi Abebi.

The video, which was shared by Olaiya on his social media page, was from a movie production set, as some other filmmakers were spotted at the scene.

However, the highlight was Mohbad's father's presence, as he seen beside a car with eyeglasses on.

A clip showed the moment Olaiya and Abebi excitedly approached Mohbad's father as they posed for pictures.

Sharing the video from the movie set on his page, Ayo Olaiya wrote in a caption:

"In everything, give thanks 🙏 only a fool will continue to put life that is nothing but a market place for head. Be the best version of yourself while you are still on the journey. Kadara by @olayinkasolomon01 is cominggggg."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's father' was showered with a series of gifts on his 58th birdthay.

Fans presented Aloba with a big picture frame, customised clocks and throw pillows, bracelets with the words 'Best Dad' written on them, and more.

The video of Mohbad's father on a movie set with Nollywood actors is below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's father on set

Reacting to the video, many netizens blasted Mohbad's father as they queried his presence on a movie set while Mohbad remains unburied.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

sarahphillip64 reacted:

"Jossy onikure .. wat a father ? Haaa .. wats all this?"

tommyskincare_0048 commented:

"He refuse to burry him son, keep innocent son cups somewhere and doing rubbish up and down."

layemi22 commented:

"Baba mohbad tin Shey film??"

_toye40 commented:

"Ayo Olaiya,…. O gbadun oooo. Nah like this you mumu reach, really. Ati iwo ati Aloba , una no go do gbangba kiritigba."

temitopeoluwo2 said:

"Were don scam them for TikTok,use all there gofundme money build church now they are dragging him to come and do accountability he is running."

smartfeetzz reacted:

"The one and only emergency celebrity."

dbrown231 reacted:

"Meet the first father to pray that someday he will be better than his son."

oyinuola reacted:

"Na anybody una dey carry do film now everybody don turn actor anyways na market una wan sell sha."

adeyeyeeunice2 commented:

"Awa abiyamo will never support this project Olorun n gbo? Is this a joke or something!?how come you people are using this alaye baje baba mobad in your movie se nitori owo yi na ni abi???the end shall justify the beginning."

_i_am_adewunmi reacted:

"You Yoruba industry knows how to enable nonsense someone left his son in a cold morgue for 2 years now and you people have turn him to sudden celebrity shior na why them no rate una."

ahmope_ade commented:

"baba moh don turn to actor again."

Mohbad's dad drops new song

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, dropped a new song.

Aloba was spotted singing his heart out at the studio - a song he dubbed "A Plea". While the song was difficult to interpret, as he sang it in Yoruba, many in the comment section already blasted him for even releasing a song.

