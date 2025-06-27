Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, has finally joined the Labubu gang

The viral Labubu toy, which has slowly become a status symbol, was seen with the Afrobeat pop singer in a new video

The funny clip triggered reactions from social media users after they saw how excited the singer was

Labubu has slowly found its way into the hearts of Nigerian celebrities, with Zlatan Ibile, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo, becoming the latest to own one.

For those wondering what Labubu is, it's a popular plush toy character that has gained significant attention and affection worldwide, especially among children and collectors. The toy is known for its cute and endearing design, often featuring a chubby, rounded body and a sweet expression.

Fans react as Zlatan Ibile spends thousands of dollars on Labubu. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

In a new video spotted online, Zlatan Ibile was seen holding his newly purchased Labubu toys. He didn’t stop at buying one but copped four of these toys, which cost thousands of dollars.

Zlatan was spotted excitedly showcasing his toys, dancing in the middle of a street abroad, before dashing into his vehicle.

The reactions to this post have mostly been humorous, as fans commend the singer for being trendy.

Watch the video below:

Portable made a video to lash out at his colleague, Zlatan Ibile over a song he just sang about Zazu.

The controversial singer said that Zlatan said that money does not fit him and the lyrics did go down well with him.

Instead of fans to support Portable, many of them said what Zlatan stated about Zazu was the truth.

How fans reacted to Zlatan's Labubu

Read some reactions below:

@giran1805 said:

"One labubu 20 doggy😁."

@unbothered_emmy said:

"Zlatan too get style 😂😂."

@m4_4x_osula said:

"My mind just dey arrange things , this labubu and opueh go be like 🤝🏾😂😂😂."

@persain_currency said:

"Y don't he use the money to help the Benue citizen or even d poor people in his community 😢. Nonsense."

@juddie_0 said:

"First Nigerian ke ?? Is dosh a joke to you ??😂 person wey buy 1 dozen."

Fans slam Zlatan as he buys 4 Labubu toys. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

@kelly2sh1esty said:

"That’s a f*cking demon."

@sarrmiz said:

"Money wey u for use buy shigidi, that one even get better spiritual value."

@hype_man_lizkid said:

"So person fit use that zlatan new (shoe) bugibugi run,omoh😂."

@_callmeprettie said:

"Somebody’s father😂😂."

@yemisikakayemisi said:

"Money you go gimme to take chop break fast first u say na Labake you want @zlatan_ibile."

@ifeminache said"

"@zlatan_ibile do labubu giveaway."

Zlatan Ibile makes fans emotional

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Afrobeat singer Zlatan shared that he and the late Mohbad both hailed from Ikorodu, a revelation that deepened their connection beyond music.

During a Beat 95.9 FM interview, he opened up about his tight-knit relationship with Mohbad and Bella Shmurda, reflecting on their shared journey.

The post ignited a wave of reactions on X, with fans reminiscing about Mohbad’s legacy and demanding justice for the late singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng