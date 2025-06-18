Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry’s son, Juwon, has turned the new age of 15

On June 18, 2025, the former celebrity couple took to their individual social media pages to celebrate their son

Juwon Gentry’s birthday photos made the rounds on social media, and many fans were in awe of his appearance

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, have taken to social media to celebrate their son, Juwon Gentry.

The former celebrity couple’s only son turned the milestone age of 15 on June 18, 2025, and they publicly celebrated him.

Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, they posted special messages dedicated to Juwon Gentry.

Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe and ex-husband celebrate son's 15th birthday. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @asiwajulanregentry

Mercy Aigbe posted a series of stylish photos of the celebrant in his birthday outfit and she accompanied it with a caption announcing that it was officially his special day. The Nollywood star who recently bagged an AMVCA Best Supporting Actress award, explained her love for her son as she showered him with prayers.

She wrote:

“It’s officially Star Boy Juwon’s Day 🤩 Happy birthday to my Sunshine! 😍 On this special day I pray God’s favor, protection and wisdom over you, son. I love you more than words can say! 😍😍😍😍 Have fun my heartbeat!😍”

See her post below:

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband celebrates son

On the other hand, Mercy Aigbe’s former husband and Juwon’s father, Lanre Gentry, posted a video of the celebrant on his Instagram page and he accompanied it with a caption wishing him well. He wrote:

“Today is your day, my son. I pray for God's protection on you. May God be with you always for me, my Olajuwon Gentry, happy birthday to you, long life and prosperity to you.”

See his post below:

See other photos of the celebrant below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe and ex-husband celebrate son’s birthday

Many social media users reacted to Juwon Gentry’s birthday photos. Some of them shared their thoughts under Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry’s posts:

Olayodejuliana said:

“Finest boy, happy birthday Juwon God bless and keep you😍🥳🎉❤️.”

Abike___xx said:

“Too handsome 🥰.”

Toyin_abraham wrote:

“See my Juwon 😍😍😍😍I remember when we born this boy o😂.”

Wangaraufoods said:

“😍How time flies. Happy birthday in advance big boy.”

Ashabi.mohsimple_ said:

“Awww happy birthday to you cutie, keep growing in GODs glory 😍😍😍😍.”

Mo_bewa wrote:

“Happy birthday to our own star boy ❤️… continue to grow in grace n knowledge my darling.”

Beautifixx said:

“Happy birthday Handsome Olajuwon. You shall continue to grow in God’s mercy and your life shall be full of ease.”

Detoksbeadsandfashioplus said:

“Happy birthday to you handsome bobo, may ur days be long 🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

Hyrishtheebigdeal wrote:

“Omo ola, you shall never stop shining bright like a diamond in Jesus name.”

Esther_comic wrote:

“Happy birthday Olajuwon, you shall continue to grow in God’s wisdom knowledge and understanding 🙏❤️.”

How Mercy Aigbe celebrated Children's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe joined kids all over the world to celebrate Children's Day on May 27, 2025.

Taking to Instagram to share images of herself and her son at the airport, the momager stated that she was reporting for management duties with her child influencer son.

Honouring Children's Day, she encouraged children to dream big, work hard, and never give up. She advised them to continue smiling and shining brightly.

