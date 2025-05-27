Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe mealtted the hearts of many with her recent post on Children Day

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Mercy Aigbe has joined kids all over the world to celebrate Children Day.

Taking to Instagram to share images of herself and her son at the airport, the momager stated that she is reporting for management duties with her child influencer son.

Hnouring the Children's Day, she encouraged children to dream big, work hard, and never give up. She advised them to continue smiling and shining brightly.

In her words:

Reporting on Manager Duties!!! Touch Down with my Talent! Your favorite Celebrity Kid Influencer @olajuwon.gentry 😎❤️. Happy Children’s Day to all the amazing kids out there! Dream Big, Work hard, never give up!!! Keep Smiling & Shining Bright! Love y’all 😍.

See the picture below:

In a previous report, the Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe said she does not wish single motherhood on anyone.

Just recently, the Ada Omo Daddy star was on the Real Talk with Kike show when she spoke about her experience as a single mother. The actress had earlier gone viral for admitting that she was harsh on her kids as they were grow.

According to Mercy Aigbe, being a single mother is hard because it is not easy for a person to play the role of two people. She added that the journey wasn’t an easy one for her, and she often prays for her kids to have lasting relationships because she doesn’t wish single motherhood on anyone.

Speaking further, Mercy Aigbe added that one of the reasons she was tough on her kids while raising them was because of her fear of failure. According to her, she had already failed by being a single mum and she didn’t want to also fail as a mother.

The movie star said she didn’t want her kids to make mistakes, not realising that it was part of their growth and learning process. Mercy Aigbe also expressed her fear of people laughing at her kids and saying they turned out badly because their mother was a single mum.

How netizens reacted to Mercy Aigbe’s post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

tofunmi.ayomide said:

"This boy shakra too much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kazimadeoti said:

"I hope your commission is not more than 10% o 😂😂."

kimkhaddy18 said:

"Juwon with the steeze😍😍."

bolamajid said:

"Awwww so beautiful 😍😍😍."

baskin_souvenirstore said:

"Mother and son ❤️😍😍🤗."

helen.love.23 said:

"Juwon is too fly! ❤️."

nwunye_bigman1 said:

"This kids grow per seconds 😮."

detoksbeadsandfashioplus said:

"Beautiful."

bb_fashionaccessories said:

"It’s about to be a movie again 👏👏👏."

adewealth_house_of_fashion said:

"Too cute 😍😍 Mummy's pride ❤️ weldone Queen ❤️."

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter gushes over mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe's daughter, Michelle Gentry, showered encomiums on her mother as she spoke about her acting career.

The young model also appreciated the actress’s fans and supporters for their positive reviews towards her mum’s first cinema production.

Mercy, in response to the heartfelt post from her child, opened up about how she felt, triggering reactions online.

