Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti stunned many following the attitude she decided to show off during her son's birthday

Legit.ng reported that the movie star's son clocked 14 years on June 18, and it was a lovely moment for the mother and son

However, Mercy's first husband also publicly celebrated their son's day and called her out for some of her reported wrongdoings, and her reaction to them spurred the internet

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has reacted to her ex-husband, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, who slammed her for keeping their kid from him.

Legit.ng reported that Lanre Gentry subtly hurled shade at Mercy Aigbe on social media while celebrating their son, Olajuwon Gentry's 14th birthday.

Mercy Aigbe gained the admiration of fans as she reacted after ex-husband's call out. Credit: @realmearcyaigbe, @lanregentry

Source: Instagram

He posted images of his boy and accused the actress of trying to steal him away. However, he noted that the young buoy was growing up to see him as his father.

He also encouraged their son to approach him for anything without his mother's intervention.

Mercy Aigbe responded to Lanre Gentry's contentious post by sharing stunning images of herself in a two-piece dress. She went on to appreciate her beautiful self as if nothing had occurred online.

She wrote:

"Running Errands And YES! My Facecard Never Declines!!!! If you doubt, check the last slides."

See her post below:

Mercy Aigbe spurs reactions online

Netizens gushed about the actress' beauty amid the drama between her and her former husband.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ajehfunnycomedy:

Clear road for mama

winestore_jenny:

"Nice one."

meatbank1:

"My sugar mummy for life ❤❤❤, can yours ever."

helen.endurance:

"You cannot do wrong in my eyes mama."

aderonkeawoyinka:

"You absolutely gorgeous ma'am."

clementemosivwe:

"I'm mistaking this beautiful woman to miss Phyna.. Are they sisters?"

Mercy Aigbe's husband parties with first wife

The actress earlier responded to the viral party moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

After years of fighting, it seemed like Adekaz and his first wife seemed to have reconciled. Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical appearance.

Source: Legit.ng