Notorious R&B singer R.Kelly was reportedly hospitalised following an alleged drug abuse while serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering

Kelly's attorney, Beau Brindley, filed a legal brief on Tuesday, June 17, alleging that officials at the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina, were behind it

Details about the musician’s health condition have since spurred concerns across social media as Nigerians react

American music icon Robert Sylvester Kelly, aka R. Kelly, has reportedly been drugged in prison and was brought to the hospital last week.

In court documents obtained by The Post, the rapper's attorney, Beau Brindley, alleged that Bureau of Prisons workers at his federal facility in Butner, North Carolina, purposefully gave him too much medication, causing him discomfort and being taken to a neighbouring hospital.

The lawyer said that Kelly, who is serving a 31-year sentence for child sexual assault, was forced to attend mediation in solitary confinement on June 12.

The following morning, Kelly apparently felt “faint” and “dizzy” and “started to see black spots in his vision.” The rapper also allegedly “tried to get up, but fell to the ground,” before he “crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness.”

Kelly was transported by EMS to Duke University Hospital, according to his attorney.

Kelly claims that while in the ambulance, he overheard a prison official say, "This is going to open a whole new can of worms."

Kelly allegedly discovered at the hospital that he had been given "an excess quantity of his medications, which threatened his life," according to his lawyer.

The attorney also stated that physicians discovered blood clots in Kelly's legs and lungs, but he was allegedly discharged from the hospital before receiving treatment.

“When advised he required surgery and needed to be kept for two weeks, officers assigned to Mr. Kelly in the hospital contacted the officials at Butner,” Brindley stated in the docs. “Within an hour, officers with guns came into his hospital room and removed Mr. Kelly. He was taken from the hospital against his will and against the directives of the doctors.”

Brindley alleged that Kelly “was denied the surgery he needs to clear blood clots in his lungs that threaten his life” and was returned to solitary confinement at the prison.

“It is undeniable. Mr. Kelly’s life is in jeopardy right now because the Bureau of Prisons denied him necessary surgery to clear clots from his lungs,” Bridley went on to say. “He could die from this condition, and they are letting it happen.”

In a statement to US Weekly, Brindley said, “If this is not the Bureau of Prisons engaging in conduct that will kill Mr. Kelly, I would ask government counsel to explain what it is.”

In the court docs, Brindley added: “Mr. Kelly’s life is in danger, and that danger is coming from Bureau of Prisons officials and their actions. Mr. Kelly needs this Court’s intervention. His life actually depends on it.”

In conclusion, Brindley indicated that Kelly had requested a temporary furlough to home detention.

A federal jury found Kelly guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes in 2021. He was condemned to thirty years in prison.

The next year, at a separate Chicago trial, the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was convicted on six of the 13 counts he faced, including three child immoral offences. A judge later sentenced him to 20 years, with 19 serving concurrently with his earlier 30-year sentence.

Last Monday, Kelly's legal team demanded his release from federal jail and house confinement, claiming that the disgraced star was the target of a murder plot.

In a file acquired by The Post, inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine alleged that three high-ranking inmates approached him about killing Kelly before eventually being sent to the same jail unit as him.

Stine stated that he ultimately chose not to proceed with the plan and instead informed Kelly about the alleged murder plot.

“We are fighting to keep Mr. Kelly alive and expose the corruption,” Brindley told The Post on June 11. “We call upon President Trump to help us in this endeavour as he is the only person who has shown the courage and willingness to stand up to these people and actually stop the corruption in its tracks.”

Nigerians react to R. Kelly’s ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

expensive__world said:

"This guy don suffer sha."

best_website_and_app_developer said:

"This man just ru i n ed himself. A very talented and successful man for that matter. As a man, learn to respect women no matter what and have self discipline."

iam_kingsean wrote:

"Abeg make nobody pykai my legend o, baba deserves VVIP treatments for jail."

sabastinegrace said:

"Chai I don't even know how to feel."

assistant_boyfri3nd said:

"They bout to do him like Epstein."

ibeto.possible wrote:

"Make them leave this man to have peace na."

owo_dada said:

"This man don suffer o."

ologogram said:

"Free the Legend, guess he knows something 😢."

Diddy's first meal in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US rapper and business mogul Diddy was placed in the notorious New York City prison.

Reports revealed Diddy was served three meals daily.

He was also expected to get up by 6 a.m. According to TMZ, he will also need to make his bed and clean the floor of his cell.

Source: Legit.ng