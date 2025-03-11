R&B star R. Kelly in a recent interview has shared how he has been writing music in prison and working on regaining his freedom

R. Kelly, who could spend decades behind bars, disclosed how many albums he has written in three years of his stay in prison

The singer's comment about how he has been utilising his time behind bars has stirred mixed reactions online

American singer and songwriter R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has shared his experience three years into a 30-year sentence.

R. Kelly, during a seven-minute phone call into the Inmate Tea With A&P podcast, claimed to have written more than two dozen albums since his imprisonment in 2022.

R. Kelly says he is working on regaining his freedom. Credit: chicagotribune.

Source: Getty Images

The singer in a monitored prison phone line, when asked if he has continued to use his talents while behind bars, described singing as “a beautiful disease that’s uncurable. That’s not gonna happen, not singing.”

According to the reports, Kelly claimed he has written “like 25 albums” since he was sentenced to three decades in prison in 2021 following a conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

R. Kelly speaks on regaining freedom. Credit: gettyimage

Source: UGC

Aside from writing songs from his cell at a federal prison in North Carolina, the R&B star said he was also working on regaining his freedom so he can get back to “what it is God gave me, my talent.”

Reactions trail R. Kelly's comment

Several netizens bashed media personalities for interviewing the singer, while others wondered how he was able to get the luxury of time to write 25 albums.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

TimothyJustinB1 said:

"How do prisoners record music in prison?

Lillian Braggs said:

"Why don’t he release them so he can pay the restitution and the fines and other debts incurred."

wrldbeststepbro said:

"We don’t need r.kelly in 2025."

LECKS_ commented:

"Lord forgive me but I bet he got some heat on them 25 albums."

RandomTheGuy_

"R Kelly when he sees Diddy walking into the same prison."

LeeMoeFlvmee said:

"Those the only 2 Rkelly songs I even listen too my grandma love step n the name of love n I love when a women's fed up."

