May Edochie recently made a video informing her fans that she is an ambassador for a surrogate mothers' brand

However, a man taunted her by mentioning her ex-husband’s baby and mockingly called Judy her counterpart

Fans quickly condemned the man’s reaction and praised May Edochie for remaining peaceful despite all she has been through

May Edochie has announced that she had become an ambassador for a surrogate company called Meet Surrogate Mothers.

The mother of three made a video promoting the company, encouraging women and couples who struggle with infertility to consider surrogacy.

May Edochie's fans defends her against critics. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

However, a man, known as Callmemmy, reacted negatively to her post. He mocked her and referred to Judy Austin, May Edochie’s ex-husband’s wife, as her counterpart.

He also claimed that Judy Austin had given birth to May Edochie’s ex-husband’s child.

Fans defend May Edochie

Fans of the brand influencer and actress condemned the man’s comments. They praised May Edochie for maintaining her composure despite the criticism.

Some slammed her detractors for their unwarranted hatred and strongly rebuked her haters.

May Edochie's fans congratulated her about her deal. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Others taunted Judy Austin for having children with different men, while not refraining from targeting her husband’s ex-wife.

A few noted that May was throwing shades at her ex-husband's wife, who has been giving birth almost yearly. They asked her to become a surrogate to other women.

Recall that Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, recently welcomed a baby, prompting many congratulatory messages.

While some people mocked May Edochie over her failed marriage, her lawyer has consistently come to her defence.

He has outlined reasons why fans should support May Edochie in seeking justice after being abandoned by her actor husband.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to May Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress and her fans. Here are some comments about it below:

@prettyqueen8009 commented:

"People who hate this woman please I really want to know why you hate her, what is her crime?"

@o_seunabiodun shared:

"Can't believe people are still bullying May. As if the other one is the victim."

@tripledsalonabuja wrote:

"One is birthing babies, the other one is birthing endorsements. Pick the one that works for you."

@ijequeen121 said:

"Very beautiful soul, God please protect, preserve and guide her all the days of her Life."

@vidacakesnpastries stated:

"Peace of mind over unnecessary drama. I love it for her

@starboynathano reacted:

"May God punish that person, queen may has no counter part...God forbid Judy."

@royal_natural_hair shared:

"She is a star."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Many promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie. They also showered prayers on May and her children after they were abandoned by her husband a few years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng