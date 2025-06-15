Curvy actress Mo Bewa insisted that women with fuller figures are not being disrespected but rather appreciated for their natural body features

According to her, acting alone is not enough to sustain a stable life, and advised her peers to explore other businesses as a backup

The actress stressed that many talented people still lack visibility and urged creatives to follow trends and stay visible

Nollywood actress, Omobewaji Oyediji, better known as Mo Bewa, has gotten fans talking after she opened up about the treatment of curvy women in the Nigerian movie industry.

The actress addressed the growing narrative that actresses with fuller figures are being constantly objectified on screen. But according to Mo Bewa, that’s far from the truth.

She told PM News:

“I just think they are being appreciated for their features. I don’t think they are being objectified. That word is not what I will call it."

Beyond the body conversation, Mo Bewa also spoke about the realities of surviving as an actor in Nigeria. She warned that depending on acting alone is not enough to stay afloat financially.

She stated:

“I don’t think acting can sustain one without doing other businesses. Everyone should have multiple streams of income"

She explained that while some actors may be busy now, the entertainment industry can be unpredictable, and having a backup plan is essential.

She added:

“There are actors who work every other day, but when the chips are down and you are not the one being called back to back again, is there something else you can do?”

Mo Bewa further advised upcoming talents not to rely solely on skills. According to her, success today requires a mix of creativity, consistency, and visibility.

She stated:

“At this point, you need talent, content, and clout to survive. Some people are super talented and haven’t been given the platform to showcase it to the world. Right now, just get on with the trend. Don’t be static and depend on your talent alone.”

See her post here:

Social media reactions trail Mo Bewa's statement:

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens

@iam_bennyblaze:

"She’s actually making sense. Nollywood is tough, better get side hustle or go broke."

@official_zinnybaby:

"Nobody is hating your body oh, but let’s not lie… some roles be doing the most with cleavage."

@tobechukwu_vibes:

"This is the most honest thing I’ve heard from an actress in a while. Multiple income is key."

@dreal_diamond:

"All of una don turn content creation to clout chasing. Talent no dey pay again?"

@halimat_presh:

"She said the truth. The industry favors those who understand the game, not just those with talent."

