In a video making the rounds on social media, Mama Imade shared that she wants another child but via surrogacy

Sophia Momodu also fired shots at Davido as she gave her reasons and netizens reacted to the trending clip

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has spoken about wanting another child.

Just recently, the Real Housewives of Lagos star, who travelled abroad with her daughter, Imade, for her 10th birthday, was live on her Instagram page where she spoke about her desire for a new child.

However, Sophia added that she had no desire to get pregnant.

She said:

“I want another baby but I don’t want to get pregnant.”

Speaking further in the viral clip, the socialite recounted how her mother called her to gist about one of her cousins who was being condemned in the family for having a child via surrogacy.

According to Sophia, she told her mum that she hoped she did not join them to gossip because she was also considering having a child the same way.

Not stopping there, Sophia then fired shots at her baby daddy, Davido, by stating that she doesn’t plan to ruin her body for any man ever again. In her words:

“Surrogacy way, because I’m not messing up my body for no man ever again.”

This is coming shortly after Davido celebrated Imade's 10th birthday on social media despite his strained relationship with his child's mother, Sophia.

See the viral video below:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu shares plan to have child via surrogacy

Sophia Momodu’s disclosure about considering having another child via surrogacy and her shots fired at Davido drew the attention of Nigerians after the video went viral. Some netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter:

Chinwe9628 said:

“Like gal David was a young baby then.”

Noma__nicole wrote:

"ur not messing ur body up again for anoda guy" lol..as if two of u sat down and planned the belle😂😂.”

Danzel62 said:

“Aunty menopause we already know your time for baby has passed😂😂😂. See worwor face😂.”

Chri.stal247 wrote:

“They don forget her 😂😂 e Dey pain her.”

Davido dragged for allegedly abandoning Imade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was dragged online by Nollywood actor and critic, Uche Maduagwu. The commentator, who often refers to Sophia Momodu, Davido's first baby mama and his sister, slammed the singer and accused him of neglect.

Uche referred to a video of Davido having a great time at his manager, Asa Asika’s, wedding. He also attached a photo of Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade, claiming that Davido had abandoned his first child.

He blasted the singer for not being able to meet Sophia's demands during their custody battle, yet constantly flaunting his million-dollar jewellery. Uche Maduagwu's post drew the attention of many netizens and they dropped their hot takes.

