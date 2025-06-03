Yinka Edochie took to Instagram to slam Nigerians trolling her after her low-key marriage to Nollywood actor, Linc Edochie

While some netizens sympathised with her, others accused her of chasing clout and seeking unnecessary attention just weeks into the marriage

Social media users warned that Linc’s marriage might be heading down the same controversial path as his brother Yul’s, urging Yinka to focus on her marriage

Drama seems to be brewing already in the Edochie household, as Linc Edochie’s newly wedded wife, Yinka, has gone viral after tackling online trolls who came at her following their wedding.

The former Nollywood actor and son of veteran actor Pete Edochie reportedly tied the knot with Yinka in a low-key private ceremony held in May 2025. However, the public reaction since the announcement hasn’t been all rosy.

Yinka took to her Instagram page on Monday morning, June 2, to express her frustration at the online heat she's been receiving.

In her words:

“You all came for me in droves! Harassing me and bullying me about where or who I can make comments about! Please come back again!”

Her post, which appeared to be directed at Nigerians criticising her for her online activity, didn’t sit well with many netizens, some of whom felt her outburst was unnecessary.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Yinka’s outburst:

A section of social media users accused her of attempting to stir up controversy in a bid to gain relevance, drawing comparisons to Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Edochie, who has also been heavily criticised for her role in the actor’s messy family drama.

@pee_approved:

“But why are they always getting the loud ones?”

@gachi_hair:

“I didn’t see any bad comment on ur page ooo madam, just don’t start this.”

@dorkhairbeauty:

“I sure say na Judy small fans, they want make the man look like Yul. They are not the same. He was single. If Yul had divorced May, we for no talk.”

@mystik_07:

“If you start fighting now, you won't stop o. Just ignore and enjoy your marriage in peace.”

@quee_nsabin:

“This woman didn’t come to this marriage for love, she came for fame. I am a proud coven member and before we drag you, we discuss it in the coven. Nobody talk your matter for coven bcos we love Linc. Madam stop your cho cho cho and concentrate on the love you say you dey in.”

@ugogbaolahaven:

“But everyone defended you. Why not focus on the good stuff and ignore the rest? Hian.”

@jfkennedy461:

“Fighting unseen enemies, she want to trend. She want to become a celebrity by force that’s why she's fighting unseen ghost.”

@oluxchai:

“She needed social media relevance not a partner. She is posting back to back for clicks n views.”

@her_majesty_ujuaku:

“I hope Linc is not entering fire. Marriage never start she don dey fire missiles here and there.”

@sheila_idongesit:

“We now have a pandemic of the Edochie’s second wives association. Always restless and seeking social media validation. This one never even Sidon well she is disturbing us. Na wa o.”

@tracy_fins:

“Wahala. Why’s it so difficult for people to ignore things? First of all, you’re supposed to be in your honeymoon phase; why are you checking and worried about comments on social media? Na wa o.”

Linc Edochie reconciles with Yul Edochie

Legit.ng reported in March that Yul Edochie and his elder brother, Linc Edochie, have finally reconciled after months of falling out with each other.

Recall that in November 2024, Linc Edochie appeared on Kanayo O. Kanayo’s podcast, where he spoke about Yul incessantly showing off his second wife, Judy Austin, online.

However, the brothers now seem to have let go of their differences, going by Yul’s latest social media post.

