Tems claps back at a troll who made a rude remark about her backside after her performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, saying: “Dog, it’s mine.”

The Grammy winner opens up about years of unsolicited body scrutiny, saying she never felt the need to prove anything.

Nigerians react strongly to her fiery response, with fans calling for respect and others warning against reducing talented women to body parts.

Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, is once again in the spotlight, but this time not for her soulful vocals or stunning performances; it’s for a fiery clapback to a troll who made a snide remark about her body.

A video of the Essence crooner performing live at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia went viral on X (formerly Twitter), and while many praised her vocals and stage presence, one tweep decided to take a jab at her appearance.

The user, @Fisayy, posted:

“Real ones know she just has big laps, not actual a*.”*

Tems Slams troll over body comment, speaks on years of online pressure. Photos: @temsbaby/X

Source: Twitter

Fed up with years of unsolicited comments, Tems responded with a series of strong and emotionally charged tweets.

She posted:

“Okay 7 years in. It’s time to pack it up. I never thought I’d need to say it but you are all weird."

“It’s small, it’s flat, it’s fat. Dog ITS MINE. ‘Show us your bumbum’ lol so me too I will turn and say ‘see🥰’. Nah show ME yours first?? See how that feels? It’s just a body. I will add and lose weight.

Tems further clarified that she had never hidden her body — she just didn’t feel the need to prove or disprove anything to the public. She concluded her rant with a direct message to her critics:

“The more you don’t like my body the better for me actually. But it’s enough now. Move on from my bum.”

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, also weighed in, supporting Tems and slamming trolls on X with the tweet:

“No single sense do they have on this app. Not even half a sense.”

See the tweet here:

Netizens react to Tems' clap back:

As expected, her tweets stirred a flood of reactions from fans and fellow Nigerians on the microblogging platform.

@Iamskununzy:

“You guys only respond to negative comments. I know what to do henceforth.”

@dlazygirl:

“This is a Grammy Award-winning vocalist and arguably Africa’s greatest vocalist we are reducing to Twitter bum bum takes. Can we appreciate her art?”

@cagiago_:

“I promise you my queen, I will take care of him for you. No one should ever insult you again.”

@Smuphy_:

“If we pack it up, what shall we do then? Eyes are for seeing, mouths for talking…”

@_SammyNas:

“Move on, how? I like you and your bum. And for your music, walahi I no sabi wetin you dey sing most time.”

@LaceVine:

“It’s so bad she had to speak out. The perverts are never gonna stop. Ayra has had her share of it too.”

@DagobertDax1:

“This your Tems n Condition no sad o… Come house make I confirm wetin dem dey talk all this while make I fit dey defend you well.”

@lilyjoelily:

“Nahhh, you need to ignore these folks. That’s their problem, not yours. Temsbaby, keep being beautiful.”

Tems slams troll over body comment, speaks on years of online pressure. Photos: @temsbaby/X

Source: Instagram

Tems speaks on career struggles

Legit.ng reported that Tems revealed her humble beginnings and what her life looked like before she met Wizkid.

While speaking, she noted that she planned to play every Friday at a bar, but they rejected her because she had no songs. She proceeded to record a song, and at the time, she only had three songs.

However, in 2019, after she released Try Me and its music video, she heard Wizkid wanted to meet with her, and that was how they recorded Essence.

