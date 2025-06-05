Singer Peter Okoye of P-Square says he's done with his brothers Jude and Paul Okoye, stressing that blood isn't thicker than betrayal

The singer reveals that years of loyalty nearly cost him his sanity and career, warning others not to drown in silence for the sake of family

The singer says watching Mohbad’s tragic situation inspired him to stop covering up abuse and to start speaking his truth boldly

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has finally broken his silence on the ongoing fraud allegations involving his family – and he didn’t hold back.

In a series of emotional and direct posts on X (formerly Twitter), the P-Square star declared he has completely cut off ties with his twin brother Paul and elder brother Jude Okoye, who was also the group’s former manager.

Mr P’s outburst came after a fan tried to appeal to him to forgive and reconcile with his brothers, saying:

“Keep fighting... at the end, you will realize family is all that matters... no matter how much you have fought and lost or gained... you are all still brothers.”

But Peter wasn't having it. He fired back, writing:

“We are no longer family at this point! Family is blood related, but the real family is loyalty. Don’t let family be the reason you're drowning in silence. I did for over 20 years and it almost cost me everything.”

He added:

“Love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray, and family does not steal from you… If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive! #iDisOwnThem.”

Jude’s Lawyer Accuses Mr P of Lying

The heated post followed recent court proceedings where Jude Okoye’s lawyer claimed that Mr P lied in his EFCC statement, accusing him of misrepresenting his access to Northside Music Ltd’s finances and academic credentials.

Reacting swiftly, Peter fired off another shot:

“Exactly what I was talking about: their publicist doing everything to make me look like a liar. I’m not MayD or Cynthia Morgan. I am PETER OKOYE. The one and only THE ROCK of the Okoyes. The truth shall prevail.”

Mohbad’s Death Changed Everything – Mr P

In a heartfelt follow-up, Mr P said the death of young rapper Mohbad made him reflect deeply on staying quiet during abuse and betrayal. He wrote:

“After watching everything about Mohbad’s death and how it all played out, I decided never to play the bigger person again. Never again. Love me or hate me, I will keep speaking my truth.”

The singer’s comments have sparked widespread debate online, with fans expressing shock, support, and mixed reactions over the dramatic family fallout.

