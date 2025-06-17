Nigerian content creator Peller and his lover Jarvis made the rounds online as they addressed their relationship crisis online

Legit.ng recalls that the AI content creator announced during a live stream that their relationship was over a few days back

In a new development, the couple opened up grievances they had for each other, triggering reactions online

Nigerian content creator Peller, whose real name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaj,a has opened up on the crisis going on in his relationship with Jarvis.

The popular streamer claimed that Jarvis believes he is competing with her.

He revealed this during a live stream in which they attempted to resolve their differences together.

Peller stated that she views their TikTok collaboration as a form of competition and strives to outperform him.

He pointed out that she is a girl, and he cannot compete with her.

Peller also mentioned that he dislikes Jarvis' habit of complaining about carrying other girls he carries in his automobile.

“Jarvis accuses me of competing with her , you are a girl, I can’t compete with you ,she gets angry when I carry other women with my car,” Peller accused Jarvis.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Peller and Jarvis’ crisis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@dujardinn_:

“Na immaturity dey worry this boy… 😂”

@ebukaeditors:

“Peller and Jarvis wahala …the will take a while 🍿🍿🍿🪑☕️”

@LordHKN_ said:

“Yelling doesn’t mean you are winning an argument, it’s just a sign of low intelligence” no be me talk am but e hit deep”

@EdorheJones wrote:

People are dying in benue na this rubbish Una Dey argue about. Matter wey them go settle within themselves all 4 of Una on ring light go live😂😂. Nigerians are really gullible people🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️”

@bookaaah said:

"Which kind small pikin play be all this one? She gets angry when I carry other girls with my car?? Wth?? Peller dey sound like the Lege miami small version😭."

@Emekaelenwoke said:

"Take these two fools and distraction off my TL. This is rather what the criminal government at the center want the jobless youths to engage in. Too bad!"

@HarrisonFriday4 said:

This is not the problem of Nigeria right now …… nothing concern us with all these ones ….. Benue is bleeding and you are here posting this rubbish …. Who this one help ….. #BenueBleeds."

@yinca05 wrote:

"Jarvis just needs to leave that adolescent child and look for a more matured person. Or better still, take a break from relationships and focus on self development."

@carttalyst said:

"Anytime peller and jardoliter as the name implies get issue she go rush go wear this uniform 🤣😂😂😂😂😂. Anytime you break up with women they will now remember to chase their dreams, body goals and whatsoever . I will be in the CS."

@viperxxx22 wrote:

"This is why kids are not supposed to be doing adult things. An adult in their circle should have called Peller and guide him on this level. Even me as a guy, I won't hang with him most girls will hang with him for his money, not his brains."

